What’s Cooking
Wieners and Losers
“We got it covered” -- Celebrating the All-American Hot Dog
Who doesn’t love a hot dog? There are probably one or two of you out there. And I think that’s probably because you just don’t know what to do with or how to fix it. You are probably used to your Mom or Grandma boil your wieners and placing it on a bun with yellow mustard or ketchup and sending you off to watch cartoons with a paper plate and some Kool-Aid. Am I right? But while hot dogs are a simple food in and of themselves, the toppings don’t have to be boring. From chili sauce to sauerkraut to even pineapple, there is so much more to condiments for your dog than meets the eye. And you can even mix up your dogs – use turkey dogs or kielbasa once in awhile. Spring for a more gourmet bun and higher end ingredients. There’s no reason you can’t impress your friends at the upcoming Labor Day picnic with a gourmet over the top hot dog dish. I have faith in you. You can do this.
I also just recently discovered a really neat trick when it comes to hot dogs. When you are finished with your dogs – and have them all dressed and ready – to keep them warm or just because you want to try something new -- place your finished hot dogs in a glass casserole dish --line them up like little soldiers side by side in the dish and put them in the oven at 250 degrees for about 10 minutes. The cheese melts, the buns get warm and toasty and you’ll have a hot dog that’s a level above!