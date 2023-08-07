Meet the Faces of the Future
Why we decided to feature 40 under 40
From my office window at Allegany Magazine, I have a front row seat to progress. Literally.
Nearly every day, my view from work is the deconstruction and revitalization of the Downtown Cumberland pedestrian mall. For months, I have heard the sounds of heavy machinery backing up and tearing up. I have heard entire conversations from the construction crew as they stand on the sidewalk outside my window. And like you, I have had mixed emotions fueled by memories watching our beloved downtown mall be broken to pieces, ravaged and mutilated. But I also know that at the end of this project will be a beautiful space for the community – a new beginning. The fresh landscape and new infrastructure underground will surely attract new businesses – companies that would love to move to a beautiful location like Downtown Cumberland if only it was a little more amendable to the 21st Century.
As I sit here and look out my window and watch the past drift away, I am literally watching the future take place and be built before my very eyes. We all are. And the sounds of construction equipment and the occasional water shut offs and power outages are all part of progress. These are all symptoms of growing pains. All the change happening around us – in an almost dizzying fashion – is because even as I write this, the future is taking shape.
But someone has to lead our future, right? Twenty and thirty years from now, who will be our elected officials? Who will be our community leaders? Who will be the people directing the arts, entertainment, health, wellness, and education? What generation will benefit the most from the mess we are creating of the Downtown Cumberland mall today? I have actually heard that question raised “Who is all this construction benefitting?”
The answer to that question, dear reader, is in this edition.
I recently travelled to Pittsburgh and told a woman what I do for a living and where I work and reside. That woman looked at me with some shock and said, “Who lives there anymore? A bunch of retired people? Aren’t all the young people moving out of there?”
Um. No. No. And again, no.
It was then I realized the perception this poor, ill-informed woman had on the area was only based on what she had read in her own city newspaper. You see, the larger media outlets actually like to report (I’ve read these outside accounts too) that our area is not a region on the move. They like to say nothing is happening here but crime and decline and that pretty soon, no one will live here except folks who can’t find jobs elsewhere.
But you have to know there is a reason for this kind of reporting. The people in the larger cities don't want you coming to the beautiful mountains of Maryland for the same reason Russia didn't want ballet dancers coming to America in the 1970s. Once you come here to visit, you stay. The big cities realize we actually “have it good here” and they don't want their populace, their tourism, their retail sales, their businesses, and their tax dollars moving to our lush, peaceful mountains.
It's the same kind of logic behind why an enemy will “talk trash” about you in the hopes that others will form a negative opinion even before they actually meet you. I would venture to say that lady I conversed with around the Three Rivers hasn’t been to our neck of the woods in years -- if at all.
Let me remind you and educate others who might be reading this while visiting, Allegany County, Maryland offers some pretty incredible amenities. It’s one of the reasons I’ve stuck around as long as I have as managing editor of this award winning publication. I like seeing things grow around me. I like being a small part of a big movement happening here. I’m one of those weird people who gets excited when things get shaken up a bit. I was once told to “move to a town where you see a lot of things under construction. It means that area is planning for a future.”
Come here to retire? I don’t think so. There's too much to do.
Just ask any one of the “40 Under 40” people featured in this issue. That’s right! This year, we stepped it up and we have 40 people from this area all under the age of 40. And all of them are doing amazing things to make this area – their home – look the best it can possibly look.
And here in 2023, we pulled out all the stops. We asked every single photo correspondent on our payroll (at least ones on the books in May and June this year) to participate. I begged and pleaded with some of them. The results could not be more beautiful. And so I have to thank these local, talented creative people and call them out by name. This edition would not look as great as it does (and my gosh, is this a good looking edition) without the assistance and vision of John Bone, Matt Borror, Cathy Heffner, C. Brooke Long, Olivia McCoy, Karen Morgan, Stan Navalaney, Adam Rinehart, Cody Steckman, and Lisa Wolford. It is because of their extraordinary talents that the images in this issue look as great as they do. I asked them all to shoot their subjects editorially, using Rolling Stone and Vanity Fair magazines as inspiration. And they took it to heart.
All 40 people you're about to meet- in words and photos - have made the decision to live here, work here, raise a family here, buy a house here, and create and progress here. They all contradict the theory that there is no future for a younger generation here because they are about to captain it.
You may be reading about many of them for the first time but it won't be the last time you see or hear their names.
When you look at these “40 under 40” faces, you'll be looking directly at our area’s future. And these vivacious, magnetic, charismatic, attractive, ambitious and smart young people are far from retirement. We want you to put the faces with their names. These are the names you’ll be seeing and hearing over and over again as the years and our area continue to progress and move toward the positive.
And I, for one, am very appreciative of all of them and remain optimistic about what's in store. If I need reminded at any time that this area is indeed planning for a future, I need look no further than this August edition.
Or out my office window.
Shane Riggs
Managing Editor
Allegany Magazine