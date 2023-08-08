Not aware of the area’s fastest growing sport?
36.5 million Pickleheads can’t be wrong!
Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the America and the contagious pastime has established a firm foothold in Western Maryland. Yes, you read that right – Pickleball!
Area pickleball enthusiasts like Kevin Peterson, Willie Hawley, Wally Ingram, Anthony Pope, Greg Powell Sr., and Reuben Rinker hone their paddle skills with weekly practice sessions on the courts at the Cumberland YMCA, Allegany College of Maryland or Bel Air Elementary School.
Pickleball was invented in Washington State in 1965 when three friends combined elements from tennis, ping pong and badminton and created the lively new sport. The game is played on a hard court less than half the size of a tennis court and uses a plastic ball similar to a wiffle ball.
According to the popular industry website Pickleheads, over 36.5 million people played pickleball last year in the United States and participation in the sport has grown an average of 158.6% over the last three years. It would stand to reason then that when people were “trapped” at home with their families during the pandemic searching for new and fun activities, Pickleball was discovered and a renaissance of a nearly 60-year old pastime was born.
The meteoric growth of the sport isn’t difficult to understand. Pickleball is fun, the rules are straightforward and the terminology is easy to learn. After a couple of hours on the court, players can execute decent volleys and dink shots. It’s also relatively inexpensive. An average paddle is only about $100. Many people are hooked from the very first lesson.
Celebrities such as Tom Brady, Kevin Durant, LeBron James, Eva Longoria, Michael Phelps, Patrick Mahomes, Drew Brees, Naomi Osaka, Jamie Foxx and Mark Cuban are playing or investing in the sport. Pro tennis legends John McEnroe, Andre Agassi, Andy Roddick and Michael Chang recently competed for $1 million in a nationally televised pickleball doubles match.
The Old Line State is particularly influential in the pickleball universe. Ben Johns, the number one ranked professional player in the world for singles, doubles and mixed doubles, was born and raised in Montgomery County. Johns, who once held a 108 match winning streak in singles, is sponsored by JOOLA, a leading pickleball equipment and apparel company headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.
“Pickleball is growing rapidly in Maryland. It’s getting more courts, more players and more media coverage,” said Johns. “I was a founder of the original University of Maryland Pickleball Club. My contribution to the sport is primarily by being the best player I can be and bringing more eyes to the sport.”
Pickleball is a family affair for the Johns. Ben’s older brother Collin, is a highly-ranked professional player and his doubles partner. Their sister Hannah Johns is also an accomplished player and a Pickleball Tour sideline reporter.
Locally, Peterson and Hawley often team up and play doubles together. The formidable duo recently put Cumberland on the national pickleball map with a huge tournament victory. How about that?
“My biggest accomplishment occurred this year at the U.S. Open in Naples, Florida,” said Peterson. “Will Hawley and I won a gold medal for doubles in the 50+ age group. It’s one of the premiere pickleball events in the country attracting participants from 50 states. Over 5,000 athletes applied for the tournament and only 3,000 were selected. I also won a gold medal in the singles 60+ category.”
Peterson, a retired Frostburg State University Psychology Professor, finds the sport physically, socially and intellectually stimulating.
“I love the fellowship of the pickleball community,” he said. “The competitors are friendly and encouraging of each other. As a newbie, I made all the common beginner mistakes. But everyone gave me plenty of feedback to improve my skills. I particularly enjoy playing singles because it is an intense workout as well as a psychological battle of strategy and ability.”
Pickleball is appealing to older people because of the slower pace and smaller court size than similar sports like tennis. You can play pickleball at a high level without being a phenomenal athlete, and the limited footwork is less demanding on aging knees and ankles.
Recreation centers, public parks, athletic clubs and hotel chains are hustling to build enough courts to meet the demand. There are currently more than 11,000 public places to play Pickleball in the country according to USA Pickleball, a national governing body for the sport. About 130 new courts are being built every month.
“The two main local venues are the YMCA and the outdoor courts in Bel Air,” reports Peterson. “But there are times at the YMCA where the three courts are full and 12 players are waiting for a game. We are in need of more indoor and outdoor courts. In other parts of the country regional governments see pickleball as a means of enhancing growth and development. Other communities are investing in pickleball courts as an opportunity to attract tourists. They are converting empty warehouses and developing unused retail spaces. There are creative ways to increase court availability without incurring great costs.”
The guys don’t have all the fun dinking and volleying. According to a Sports & Fitness Industry Association report, women make up about 40% of pickleball players in the U.S., and female participation is growing slightly faster than the men at almost 18% per year.
Lindsey Fisher enjoys the sport immensely and is a familiar face at the courts in Bel Air.
“I never played tennis so playing pickleball was a new skill for me to learn,” said Fisher. “It was something new and looked really fun. I really enjoy the challenge and competition.”
Pickleball is here to stay. Many country clubs are converting tennis courts to pickleball courts. High schools and colleges are beginning to create official varsity programs, and there is serious discussion about adding pickleball as an Olympic sport for the Los Angeles Summer Games in 2028.
“Pickleball is totally an addiction for me – but a good one,” says Hawley. “So far I have played in tournaments in Atlanta, Las Vegas, California, Arizona, Florida and New York City. I have significantly improved my health, I have formed amazing friendships through the sport, and I have become a sales ambassador for the Engage Paddle Company. Pickleball is a great activity for all ages and skill levels and I definitely encourage everyone to give it a try.”