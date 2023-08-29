Allegany Magazine presents our Annual 40 Under 40 Edition
The 40 people we are about to present to you are young people to keep your eye on – they are the area’s future movers and shakers. These are the faces you will see and the names you will hear mentioned over and over again in this community in the next 20, 30 and 40 years.
While each and every one of these 40 young people is uniquely, artistically, spiritually and creatively individual, they all have a few things in common. They all share a common bond. They are all under the age of 40, they are all living or returning to this area, and they are all taking an active part in making positive and impactful changes in their communities. Our communities.
We would like to introduce you to 40 amazing, ambitious, and dare we say, even attractive reasons why our area is still in the upswing.
The 40 people you are about to meet are indeed the faces and the movement of the future.
And that certainly includes ...
Adam Rinehart
32; Cumberland, Maryland
How would we know you? If by chance you need to be evaluated at the local ER (UPMC Western MD), I may have the opportunity to care for you or a loved one as I am a physician assistant there. Starting this year, I began helping with strength and conditioning for the BW men’s soccer team. Last, you may recognize some of my photography from the Tri-state area and across the country!
What is the first thing you did this morning? The first thing I did was letting our dog outside followed immediately by making coffee.
What was the most challenging thing you did today? Caring for many of my patients in the emergency department.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? I grew up playing roller hockey at Moon Glo most of my childhood and early adulthood! I definitely miss the competition!
Your day doesn't feel complete unless you get a chance to do what? Exercise! Whether it is going to the gym to lift or play some kind of sport outside if the weather allows.
What do you do for fun? Lift weights, bike on the Great Allegany Passage or C&O canal, hike, camp, play sports, and photography. Really anything that can get me outdoors and stay active.
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures? This is a tough one! I’d have to say watching The Office on repeat even though I’ve seen it completely through countless times.
Why does Allegany County feel like home? Allegany County and Western Maryland is where I grew up and spent the majority of my life. Many of my friends and family still live. While living in Colorado for three and a half years, I always enjoyed seeing the church steeples and the view of the narrows anytime I was back in town. There is so much potential with outdoor recreation in the nearby area especially in the warmer months that it is hard not to love!
What two words best describe you? Adventurous and dedicated. Adventurous because I love exploring new areas whether hiking or camping and because I always want to learn a new skill. Dedicated because I put always put 100% effort, time, and attention to detail whether I’m working at the hospital, behind the camera, or in my personal life.