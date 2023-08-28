Allegany Magazine presents our Annual 40 Under 40 Edition
The 40 people we are about to present to you are young people to keep your eye on – they are the area’s future movers and shakers. These are the faces you will see and the names you will hear mentioned over and over again in this community in the next 20, 30 and 40 years.
While each and every one of these 40 young people is uniquely, artistically, spiritually and creatively individual, they all have a few things in common. They all share a common bond. They are all under the age of 40, they are all living or returning to this area, and they are all taking an active part in making positive and impactful changes in their communities. Our communities.
We would like to introduce you to 40 amazing, ambitious, and dare we say, even attractive reasons why our area is still in the upswing.
The 40 people you are about to meet are indeed the faces and the movement of the future.
And that certainly includes ...
Alex Murphy
23; Mooresville NC via Cresaptown, Maryland
How would we know you? Most people in Allegany County would probably know me from either school or work. I went to school at AHS and ACM, and I worked for many years at Advance Auto while in college. I also went to a lot of the local car meets and car shows, and met a lot of people through those events.
What is the first thing you did this morning? The first thing I did this morning was hit snooze on my alarm a few times, before eventually getting up and taking a shower.
What was the most challenging thing you did today? I’d say the toughest thing I’ve done today is being patient. I’m a very fast paced person, and I can be a little up tight at times because of that. I often have to remind myself to just take a step back and take a deep breath.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? I’m low-key very intrigued by business and finances. I listen to a lot of podcasts at work about the stock market, running businesses, ROI, and other similar topics. I try to absorb as much information as possible because I aspire to have my own business or company eventually.
Your day doesn't feel complete unless you get a chance to do what? My day doesn’t feel complete without getting a chance to talk to my girlfriend or family. Growing up being close to family has always been a huge part of my life, and since I’ve moved away from home and travel so much for work it can be challenging to keep those connections. I’m thankful to have my girlfriend with me in North Carolina but I travel almost a third of the year with work, so it’s important for me to stay in touch with her as well when I’m on the road. Traveling as much as I do can really test not only you as an individual, but your relationship as well. Having an open and clear line of communication has quickly become very important in my day to day life.
What do you do for fun? I really enjoy snowboarding, fishing, hiking, and working on my car.
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures? A guilty pleasure of mine without a doubt is Oreos. I love dipping them in my coffee as well. I could easily put down a whole family size container of Oreos in one sitting.
Why does Allegany County feel like home? Allegany County feels like home not just because it’s where I grew up, but because that’s where the majority of my family and friends live. Not to mention being back in the mountains. Regardless of where I’ve traveled, I’ve always felt at home being up in the mountains.
What two words best describe you? Adventurous and Steadfast