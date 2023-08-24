Allegany Magazine presents our Annual 40 Under 40 Edition
The 40 people we are about to present to you are young people to keep your eye on – they are the area’s future movers and shakers. These are the faces you will see and the names you will hear mentioned over and over again in this community in the next 20, 30 and 40 years.
While each and every one of these 40 young people is uniquely, artistically, spiritually and creatively individual, they all have a few things in common. They all share a common bond. They are all under the age of 40, they are all living or returning to this area, and they are all taking an active part in making positive and impactful changes in their communities. Our communities.
We would like to introduce you to 40 amazing, ambitious, and dare we say, even attractive reasons why our area is still in the upswing.
The 40 people you are about to meet are indeed the faces and the movement of the future.
And that certainly includes ...
Alexandra “Lexi” Hartung
17; Short Gap, West Virginia
How would we recognize you? The best way to recognize me would be to look at my contributions in volunteer activities with REACT (Robotics and Engineering in Allegany Together), my photographs that I have captured of nature's beauty, my achievements as a West Virginia All-State musician, and my beloved passion of paleontology.
What is the most challenging thing you did today? For me, the most challenging thing I did today would have to be the fact that I was able to walk a few miles around the city of Washington D.C. whilst suffering from an ankle sprain. This was very painful for me to be able to complete, but my time with my friends and the Frankfort High School band was well worth it.
What is something about you people would be surprised to learn? Something about me that other people would be surprised to learn would have to be my love and passion for paleontology. Ever since I was in intermediate school I've wanted to partake in this career choice. Fossil hunting and researching different fossils helps keep my interests at an all-time peak. I have put so much effort into this hobby and now that it's my junior year of high school, my dream's finally going to come true in a couple years. One thing that surprises most people when I tell them about my interest in paleontology would have to be my fossil room. Over the years, my father and I have collected approximately 800 different specimens which all remain in a single room of our house. From trilobites, to crinoid stems, to endoceras fossils, to even nautilus shells, our room is composed of local fossilized specimens from millions of years ago. I'd definitely say this would be my proudest achievement.
Why is Allegany County home? To be completely honest, Allegany County feels like home to me due to the fact that I have been raised in the surrounding area. My parents both work in Allegany County and I have grown up to witness some of their teachings and the teachings of other teachers. Due to this, I have a great amount of respect for the workers in education and other jobs in the county as a whole. Aside from that, the cohesiveness of the community has influenced my outlook on Allegany County as a whole. Having an environment where everyone is there for each other is something that is extremely rare and I'm glad I was raised in such an area. I also love that Allegany County is also home to a plethora of nature activities, in addition to once being an ancient sea bed!