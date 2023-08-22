Allegany Magazine presents our Annual 40 Under 40 Edition
The 40 people we are about to present to you are young people to keep your eye on – they are the area’s future movers and shakers. These are the faces you will see and the names you will hear mentioned over and over again in this community in the next 20, 30 and 40 years.
While each and every one of these 40 young people is uniquely, artistically, spiritually and creatively individual, they all have a few things in common. They all share a common bond. They are all under the age of 40, they are all living or returning to this area, and they are all taking an active part in making positive and impactful changes in their communities. Our communities.
We would like to introduce you to 40 amazing, ambitious, and dare we say, even attractive reasons why our area is still in the upswing.
The 40 people you are about to meet are indeed the faces and the movement of the future. And that certainly includes ...
Ava DiNola
18; Cumberland, MD
How would we know you? I participate in several different activities within my high school and community. You have probably seen me this fall on the soccer field, playing for the Bishop Walsh girls Varsity soccer team, as well as cheering on the sidelines this winter at the Alhambra Catholic Invitational Tournament at FSU as a cheerleader for my school, where I also performed the national anthem. I also play tennis for Bishop Walsh. This spring I played “Elsa” in Bishop Walsh Spartan Theatre’s production of “Frozen Jr,” and you may have seen me in other roles in Spartan Theatre including “The Waiting Woman”, a character based on ghost stories of Cumberland. We featured these stories in our second annual “Not-So-Spooky Ghost Tours” this fall. I am also involved in Frostburg United Methodist Church, and perform in the praise band each Sunday. I started working at the Queen City Creamery last summer, and will return regularly this summer as well.
What is the first thing you did this morning? Unfortunately, I turned off my alarm and went back to sleep for a little while before getting up to check my phone and get ready for school. - so nothing too eventful!
What was the most challenging thing you did today? The most challenging thing I did today was having to put together the pages for our school yearbook’s senior quotes, which I am Editor-In-Chief of. The process itself was not that challenging, but having to participate in different senior related activities recently has proven to be difficult, as I only have a few more days left of high school. Looking back at old memories and thinking about leaving the people I have grown up with is challenging and makes me long for the old times for sure.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? I was homeschooled from preschool through kindergarten, and feel like I was very sheltered before attending school for the first time. I was a very expressive, imaginative kid, and loved to perform and create like I still do today, but I feel that when I started attending school I became afraid of judgment and wasn’t used to an outside environment where the opinions of others would end up impacting me so much. I can now confidently say that I have grown as a person, and within the last couple of years especially, my confidence has grown dramatically, and it is all because I have decided to let go of what others think and pursue my passions and just be myself. Channeling my younger self has allowed me to become a stronger version of the woman I am today.
Your day doesn't feel complete unless you get a chance to do what? To sing my favorite songs in my room or while I’m driving in my car
What do you do for fun? I love listening to music, singing, shopping, thrifting, reading, decorating, and creating cool new outfits.
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures? I am guilty of buying too many purses and bags. I have been loving carrying tote bags recently, and I love little purses that aren’t the most practical, but still very cute.
Why does Allegany County feel like home? Allegany County and its surrounding area has felt like home to me because it is a place where everyone is so involved in the community, and because it is so small, I have grown to appreciate the little quirks and unique aspects of the area over the years. Growing up in Allegany County has allowed me to involve myself in not just one activity, but many. Living in a place like this has allowed me to form strong bonds with not just one group of people, but many. Despite its size, each person here is so dedicated to their work, their craft, their unique projects and endeavors. Being able to discover something new about yourself by just simply taking the chance to try something for the first time is so easy here. Everyone welcomes new insights and ideas in this county. I also love the familiarity of the mountains, as I have lived and been attending school on Haystack Mountain for twelve years. Saying goodbye to this familiar and comforting part of Maryland will most definitely be a challenge as I go off to college.
What two words best describe you? Dedicated and creative