Allegany Magazine presents our Annual 40 Under 40 Edition
The 40 people we are about to present to you are young people to keep your eye on – they are the area’s future movers and shakers. These are the faces you will see and the names you will hear mentioned over and over again in this community in the next 20, 30 and 40 years.
While each and every one of these 40 young people is uniquely, artistically, spiritually and creatively individual, they all have a few things in common. They all share a common bond. They are all under the age of 40, they are all living or returning to this area, and they are all taking an active part in making positive and impactful changes in their communities. Our communities.
We would like to introduce you to 40 amazing, ambitious, and dare we say, even attractive reasons why our area is still in the upswing.
The 40 people you are about to meet are indeed the faces and the movement of the future.
And that certainly includes ...
Cady Kirkwood Rankin
31; Frostburg, Maryland
How would we know you? I am a Certified Financial Planner and Associate Vice President – Investments with Wells Fargo Advisors in Cumberland. I am currently President of the Rotary Club of Cumberland. I also serve on the Community Trust Foundation’s Advisory Council and on the Board of Directors for the Frostburg State University Alumni Association.
What is the first thing you did this morning? The first thing I do almost every morning – coffee!
What was the most challenging thing you did today? Got up super early for a yoga class before work.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? I grew up on a farm outside of Frostburg. It was a great experience as a child, and I learned so much about work ethic, responsibility, and the importance of family. My mom and dad are such amazing parents, and I’m grateful to be so close to them even as an adult.
Your day doesn't feel complete unless you get a chance to do what? The thing that always makes my day complete is going for a walk with my dog and my husband.
What do you do for fun? I enjoy being outside and love to go for walks and hikes. My husband and I love to spend time on Deep Creek Lake when the weather is warm enough. I enjoy spending time with my family, and I love cooking and trying new recipes. I also love travelling, especially to the beach. My family goes to Delaware every summer, which is a highlight of the year. My husband and I were also lucky enough to go to Hawaii this winter, which was incredible.
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures? I like to try to recreate recipes and meals we have at restaurants or while travelling. It’s fun to bring a piece of an experience home and bring it to life.
Why does Allegany County feel like home? I grew up here and my whole family still is local. I’m very lucky to be close to my parents, brother, and grandparents. My husband’s parents also recently moved to the area. I love to travel, but it’s so nice to come home. I like that it is laid back and not crowded. I also think we have a great community that wants to see the region prosper, and I enjoy being a part of that. We are lucky to have such a beautiful area with so much to explore. It’s also centrally located to many places, so we are never far away from somewhere to explore.
What two words best describe you? Ambitious and genuine