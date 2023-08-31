Allegany Magazine presents our Annual 40 Under 40 Edition
The 40 people we are about to present to you are young people to keep your eye on – they are the area’s future movers and shakers. These are the faces you will see and the names you will hear mentioned over and over again in this community in the next 20, 30 and 40 years.
While each and every one of these 40 young people is uniquely, artistically, spiritually and creatively individual, they all have a few things in common. They all share a common bond. They are all under the age of 40, they are all living or returning to this area, and they are all taking an active part in making positive and impactful changes in their communities. Our communities.
We would like to introduce you to 40 amazing, ambitious, and dare we say, even attractive reasons why our area is still in the upswing.
The 40 people you are about to meet are indeed the faces and the movement of the future.
And that certainly includes ...
Camile Wilkinson
Also known as Mufasa.
23; Cumberland, Maryland
How would people know you? Most people know me from my art. I have been a part of vendor events for a year now including monthly thrift and brews, pride, as well Juneteenth.
What is the first thing you did this morning? The first thing I did this morning was go to the gym. Being active is overall great for health and pushes me to do better throughout my day.
What was the most challenging thing you did today? Today’s challenge is choosing which art piece I am starting. My brain is full of ideas, not sure where to start.
What is something about you people would be surprised to learn? Something that people do not know about me is that I love to play the cello. I am planning on getting an electric cello to play a more amped orchestra.
Your day is not complete unless you do what? Drawing and or painting every day is a must. I feel I am missing something if I don’t work on art every day.
What do you do for fun? Hiking is the top thing for me when it comes to fun activities or just sitting by the water at the Rocky Gap with such beautiful scenery.
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures? Egg white pitas from Café Mark are my guilty pleasure. I could eat one every single day without hesitation.
Why does Allegany County feel like home? Allegany County feels like home to me because I grew up here and my most family live in the area. Overall people around the area are very welcoming. I love that about here. The county is calm and has many beautiful places to just sit and enjoy nature. That is what makes it home for me the most.
What two words best describe you? Original and bold