Allegany Magazine presents our Annual 40 Under 40 Edition
The 40 people we are about to present to you are young people to keep your eye on – they are the area’s future movers and shakers. These are the faces you will see and the names you will hear mentioned over and over again in this community in the next 20, 30 and 40 years.
While each and every one of these 40 young people is uniquely, artistically, spiritually and creatively individual, they all have a few things in common. They all share a common bond. They are all under the age of 40, they are all living or returning to this area, and they are all taking an active part in making positive and impactful changes in their communities. Our communities.
We would like to introduce you to 40 amazing, ambitious, and dare we say, even attractive reasons why our area is still in the upswing.
The 40 people you are about to meet are indeed the faces and the movement of the future. And that certainly includes ...
Camren Allen “Shed” Bush
23; Frostburg, Maryland
How would we know you? I’m from Cumberland originally. I moved around a couple different counties in West Virginia for a few years. Then about two years ago I found myself back in Western Maryland. Currently, I reside in Frostburg. Frostburg is really cool. I’d say most people probably know me for my music. I’ve been playing for years. Most notably I’ve played with the band “Tonedeaf” and my solo project “Shed.” as my main two artistic outlets.
What is the first thing you did this morning? Tried to screw my head on straight and then grabbed a cup of coffee. That’s an every morning thing.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? I don’t come across as a really sporty type of person but I absolutely love love love basketball. It’s the only sport I’ve ever truly understood and enjoyed. I am a massive Los Angeles Lakers fan.
Your day doesn't feel complete unless you get a chance to do what? If I didn’t touch one of my guitars, was I even alive that day???
What do you do for fun? The most fun thing I do, in my mind, is play guitar and make music, but if we’re talking about things separate from that, there’s a few. I’ve always loved playing video games and watching movies. I like to go on walks, play basketball, and I love getting together with my friends when I can.
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures? Black Licorice and Alanis Morissette. I can’t particularly explain why I like either, but I really really really do.
Why does Allegany County feel like home? I’ve been in big cities before like NYC, Philly, etc. Things here are a lot more peaceful, a lot slower paced, and a lot more laid back. It’s a comfortability thing for me as to why Western Maryland feels like home. Also, I was born and raised here so that helps.
What two words best describe you? “Creative” and “grounded.”