Allegany Magazine presents our Annual 40 Under 40 Edition
The 40 people we are about to present to you are young people to keep your eye on – they are the area’s future movers and shakers. These are the faces you will see and the names you will hear mentioned over and over again in this community in the next 20, 30 and 40 years.
While each and every one of these 40 young people is uniquely, artistically, spiritually and creatively individual, they all have a few things in common. They all share a common bond. They are all under the age of 40, they are all living or returning to this area, and they are all taking an active part in making positive and impactful changes in their communities. Our communities.
We would like to introduce you to 40 amazing, ambitious, and dare we say, even attractive reasons why our area is still in the upswing.
The 40 people you are about to meet are indeed the faces and the movement of the future.
And that certainly includes ...
Carson Luther
18; Frostburg for school, but my home is in Bedford, Pennsylvania
How would we know you? I work in the theatre. I have been featured by Bishop Walsh School throughout high school and am now with the Department for Theatre and Dance at Frostburg State University. My university stage debut was last semester as Ernst in Spring Awakening. I also work for the University’s Cultural Event Series (CES) as a production team member. I help to prepare for shows and when our artists arrive, I help to make sure they are acquainted with their space and help with any questions they have. I was recently a performer in Mountain City Center for the Arts “MCCA After Dark Cabaret,” a cabaret designed for adults to perform in where they can perform more mature stage material that couldn’t be performed at a regular showcase. I also work with smaller theatre companies, such as Inspired Stages in Frostburg. Outside of theatre, I am also a riding instructor at Spring Gap Farm - AK Equine. I teach children of all ages about English riding and how to do so in a safe and fun manner.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? I love cooking! While I don’t cook much at home, I love working in the kitchen at restaurants or helping at church benefit dinners. I think the added stress of cooking a large amount of food is what really helps me find enjoyment in it.
What do you do for fun? This is real dorky of me, but I do theatre for fun! I also spend time at Spring Gap Farm with my “barn family”. I like to spend time with my friends, go on road trips, and spill the latest tea with my roommate!
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures? A guilty pleasure of mine is definitely ice cream. Most flavors too. That’s the key to my heart.
Why does Allegany County feel like home? I grew up here. It’s always been what I have gone home to at the end of a long day, or spent nights in the downtown area talking about ghost stories. It’s where my friends and I first became friends, and where I’ve lost a few along the way. All my life, Allegany County has seen me at my best and worst, and I wouldn’t change that for the world.
What two words best describe you? Fun and enthusiastic!