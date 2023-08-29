Allegany Magazine presents our Annual 40 Under 40 Edition
The 40 people we are about to present to you are young people to keep your eye on – they are the area’s future movers and shakers. These are the faces you will see and the names you will hear mentioned over and over again in this community in the next 20, 30 and 40 years.
While each and every one of these 40 young people is uniquely, artistically, spiritually and creatively individual, they all have a few things in common. They all share a common bond. They are all under the age of 40, they are all living or returning to this area, and they are all taking an active part in making positive and impactful changes in their communities. Our communities.
We would like to introduce you to 40 amazing, ambitious, and dare we say, even attractive reasons why our area is still in the upswing.
The 40 people you are about to meet are indeed the faces and the movement of the future.
And that certainly includes ...
Christopher (Chris) Reed
22: Cresaptown, Maryland
How would we know you? I am pretty active in the community, so there are a number of places you might know me from. I play electric guitar for the Lighthouse of Hope (LOH) Worship Team, worked for several years at Chick-fil-a in LaVale, and currently work at Berkley Springs Instruments. In May, I graduated from University of Maryland, College Park through a collaborative program with Frostburg State University (FSU) with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering. While at FSU, I sang tenor with the auditioned Chamber Choir group and was active in an on-campus ministry called Cru. You might also know me from the high school and community stage. While at Allegany High School, I was active in choir, show choir, and musical theatre. Most notably, I played Prince Eric in Disney’s The Little Mermaid and Link Larkin in Hairspray. I was cast as Troy Bolton in Potomac State’s rendition of Disney’s High School Musical, but COVID-19 had other ideas, and unfortunately that show was cancelled. Thankfully, I ended up being able to take part in this show at the Mountain City Center for the Arts (MCCA) playing the role of Zeke Baylor.
What is the first thing you did this morning? I showered. It doesn’t sound that spectacular, but most of my days have me out of the house for at least 12 hours. So, starting it with a hot shower wakes me up and prepares me to seize the day. It helps me reflect on what I can be thankful to God for and what I can look forward to in the day.
What was the most challenging thing you did today? Today, I was proofreading some drawings for my job. At Berkley Springs Instruments, I get to fabricate the different components of the ultrasonic testing equipment that they sell to different vendors across the country. While doing that, I am gaining valuable experience that I can use further on in my engineering career.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? I have a love for plants! Anytime I see a houseplant section in a store, I automatically gravitate towards it without hesitation. I especially enjoy succulents that flower. I think they look super cool and are very fun to watch develop and grow. One day, I want to have a sunroom in my house that is just dedicated to plants.
Your day doesn't feel complete unless you get a chance to do what? I always enjoy talking with my girlfriend. Whether she’s sending me a Tik Tok, asking about my day, or telling me about what’s going on in her life, she is always able to bring joy into my life.
What do you do for fun? I play video games, golf, ride my motorcycle, play more guitar, play indoor soccer, and enjoy going to the beach when I can. Anything I do, I’m always having a good time if I’m spending time with friends and family.
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures? Even though I don’t work there anymore, I love to go to Chick-fil-a for lunch, dinner, dessert, or just for a drink and to say hi to my friends that I worked with there. Sometimes, I even go in twice a day.
Why does Allegany County feel like home? Allegany County has given me so many opportunities to harness my abilities and skills and give them back to the Lord and the community. I have had so many different local influences that have developed me into the man I am today. Because of this, I have found a fondness for these different places that have brought me through my different stages of life. I am proud to call Allegany County home.
What two words best describe you? Charismatic, determined