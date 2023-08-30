Allegany Magazine presents our Annual 40 Under 40 Edition
The 40 people we are about to present to you are young people to keep your eye on – they are the area’s future movers and shakers. These are the faces you will see and the names you will hear mentioned over and over again in this community in the next 20, 30 and 40 years.
While each and every one of these 40 young people is uniquely, artistically, spiritually and creatively individual, they all have a few things in common. They all share a common bond. They are all under the age of 40, they are all living or returning to this area, and they are all taking an active part in making positive and impactful changes in their communities. Our communities.
We would like to introduce you to 40 amazing, ambitious, and dare we say, even attractive reasons why our area is still in the upswing.
The 40 people you are about to meet are indeed the faces and the movement of the future.
And that certainly includes ...
Cierra Roberts
29; Cumberland, Maryland
How would we know you? Although I only recently moved back to Cumberland after spending the past few years living outside of Washington, DC and in Asheville, NC, I was quite active in the community prior to my departure. I spent time on the Board of Directors for CASA and helped my partner, Brett, organize Mountain Maryland Trail Fest which promoted our two local bike trails. I was an active part of our local IBM office's Engagement Council when I was employed there and it provided both internal and external events for the employees to connect with one another and the community. I love to volunteer and have done so with various animal shelters and food pantries. Over the next year, I will reestablish myself in the community, starting with joining the Washington Street Association and partaking in the various activities hosted by Wheelz Up.
What is the first thing you did this morning? This morning Brett and I took our Boston Terrier, Winston, for a coffee walk around our neighborhood. There is nothing better than getting the blood flowing with a walk and taking in all of the beauty that surrounds our historic little neighborhood. The rolling mountains really make me smile.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? I work remotely for one of the "Big Four" accounting firms, Deloitte Consulting. I am in the Government and Public Services division supporting the Department of Commerce and Education accounts.
Why does Allegany County feel like home? After moving around the past few years, I have a greater appreciation for Allegany County. We have so many natural outdoor recreation options in our backyards like the C&O Canal/Great Allegheny Passage trails and Rocky Gap State Park. It took me moving away to realize just how lucky we are that options like these are close enough to visit daily. Allegany County is also where most of my extended family and friends live which means I can easily host dinner parties or holiday gatherings.
What two words best describe you? Thoughtful and Driven