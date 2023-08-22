Allegany Magazine presents our Annual 40 Under 40 Edition
The 40 people we are about to present to you are young people to keep your eye on – they are the area’s future movers and shakers. These are the faces you will see and the names you will hear mentioned over and over again in this community in the next 20, 30 and 40 years.
While each and every one of these 40 young people is uniquely, artistically, spiritually and creatively individual, they all have a few things in common. They all share a common bond. They are all under the age of 40, they are all living or returning to this area, and they are all taking an active part in making positive and impactful changes in their communities. Our communities.
We would like to introduce you to 40 amazing, ambitious, and dare we say, even attractive reasons why our area is still in the upswing.
The 40 people you are about to meet are indeed the faces and the movement of the future. And that certainly includes ...
Clarissa Carnell Kimble
26; Keyser, West Virginia
How would we know you? In Keyser, I think people would best know me for my 4-H background and participation in sports in high school and college. In Allegany County, I think people may know me for where I work as a Physical Therapist Assistant at Precision Orthopedics and Sports Medicine.
What is the first thing you did this morning? I woke up, took the dogs outsides, fed my chickens and got them some fresh water.
What was the most challenging thing you did today? Rode my bike up a hill near my house that’s 7.5% grade.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? I recently started to raise chickens and it has been such a fun learning experience! I have always wanted them and last year my husband and I decided to get them. He built me a coop from scratch and the rest is history.
Your day doesn't feel complete unless you get a chance to do what? Get some coffee!
What do you do for fun? I like to be outside! I really love hiking with my husband and friends. I also love riding my mountain bike and just being present in nature. I also love house plants and having a garden. In the summer, I spend time with my family at our river camp. We love to kayak!
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures? I love me a good iced coffee!
Why does Allegany County (and its area surrounding) feel like home? This area feels like home because it is home to me. This area is where I grew up. My family is here and I think it is a beautiful area.
What two words best describe you? Determined and adventurous.