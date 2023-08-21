Allegany Magazine presents our Annual 40 Under 40 Edition
The 40 people we are about to present to you are young people to keep your eye on – they are the area’s future movers and shakers. These are the faces you will see and the names you will hear mentioned over and over again in this community in the next 20, 30 and 40 years.
While each and every one of these 40 young people is uniquely, artistically, spiritually and creatively individual, they all have a few things in common. They all share a common bond. They are all under the age of 40, they are all living or returning to this area, and they are all taking an active part in making positive and impactful changes in their communities. Our communities.
We would like to introduce you to 40 amazing, ambitious, and dare we say, even attractive reasons why our area is still in the upswing.
The 40 people you are about to meet are indeed the faces and the movement of the future. And that certainly includes ...
Christopher David Ackerman
33; I grew up in Eckhart, Maryland (Frostburg). I currently reside in Ridgeley, West Virginia
How would we know you? I am an Obstetrician & Gynecologist with UPMC-Western Maryland. Prior to that, I would be remembered as a local boy that graduated from Beall High School (Class of 2007) and was a member of various clubs/organizations including the marching band and Boy Scouts of America. I was the first Ted A. Wolfe Scholarship obtained through Western Maryland Health System. Now, you may see me volunteering with the Potomac Lodge #100 Freemasons, Scottish Rite and as a Shriner with the Ali Ghan Shrine Club.
What is the first thing you did this morning? I always start my day at 4:30am with coffee, and about 30-45 minutes of quiet time reflecting on my prior day and planning for my upcoming day.
What was the most challenging thing you did today? Each and every day I have the unique and special task of helping someone. Whether it’s helping bring a new life into the world, helping with a chronic medical condition or operating on someone to improve their quality of life.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? My first career goal was not medicine, it was rather music performance.
Your day doesn’t feel complete unless you get a chance to do what? The day doesn’t feel complete unless I got a big hug and welcome from my daughter, Scarlet.
What do you do for fun? I enjoy spending time with family, house projects and woodworking. Oddly enough, yard work is especially enjoyable and relaxing.
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures? I enjoy multiple outdoor activities, but as of recent I’ve starting to pick up hunting. Maybe it’s for the thrill of the hunt, or maybe it’s for the peace and quiet (nothing better than sleeping in a deer blind)….but don’t tell my wife, Kelly.
Why does Allegany County feel like home? Growing up in Allegany County, I was the typical teenager/young adult that was excited to explore other cities. After graduating from Frostburg State University in 2011, I moved out West to the Chicago, Illinois area. It was fun, but didn’t feel right. After a few years, I moved to South Carolina where I completed medical school. The south was probably my favorite place to live, but Kelly and I still missed home. Once medical school finished, we moved to New Jersey for residency, and I think that was the point in time when Kelly and I strongly wanted to get back home. Long story short - nothing felt right. We always missed the mountains and culture that Western Maryland offered. Allegany County is where we (Kelly and I) both grew up, and we knew we wanted that to be an area where we raised our daughter, Scarlet.
What two words best describe you? Perseverant and Compassionate.