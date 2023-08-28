Allegany Magazine presents our Annual 40 Under 40 Edition
The 40 people we are about to present to you are young people to keep your eye on – they are the area’s future movers and shakers. These are the faces you will see and the names you will hear mentioned over and over again in this community in the next 20, 30 and 40 years.
While each and every one of these 40 young people is uniquely, artistically, spiritually and creatively individual, they all have a few things in common. They all share a common bond. They are all under the age of 40, they are all living or returning to this area, and they are all taking an active part in making positive and impactful changes in their communities. Our communities.
We would like to introduce you to 40 amazing, ambitious, and dare we say, even attractive reasons why our area is still in the upswing.
The 40 people you are about to meet are indeed the faces and the movement of the future.
And that certainly includes ...
Emmett Malamis
25; Cumberland, Maryland
How would we know you? I have been managing Cafe Mark downtown on Baltimore Street for just about four years now.
What was the most challenging thing you did today? I wouldn't say I did anything that was necessarily challenging, but I would say I put the most effort into my garden when I get off of work.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? If you don't know me you might be surprised to learn that I identify as a transgender man, but if you know me you know I am very open and proud of that. If you do know me, you might be surprised to learn I am artistic and love creating things.
Your day doesn't feel complete unless you get a chance to do what? My day doesn't feel complete unless I get to see some of my friends.
What do you do for fun? When I have free time I enjoy drawing, playing videos games, gardening, roller skating, skateboarding, and doing at home work outs.
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures? My guilty pleasure is that I feel compelled to buy something every time I walk into a store. It almost feels wrong if I don't.
Why does Allegany County feel like home? It feels like home here to me because my family and a lot of my friends are living here. I've moved all around but I was raised here and the area gives me a sense of nostalgia now as an adult.
What two words best describe you? Two words that best describe me are compassionate and selfless.