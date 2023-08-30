Allegany Magazine presents our Annual 40 Under 40 Edition
The 40 people we are about to present to you are young people to keep your eye on – they are the area’s future movers and shakers. These are the faces you will see and the names you will hear mentioned over and over again in this community in the next 20, 30 and 40 years.
While each and every one of these 40 young people is uniquely, artistically, spiritually and creatively individual, they all have a few things in common. They all share a common bond. They are all under the age of 40, they are all living or returning to this area, and they are all taking an active part in making positive and impactful changes in their communities. Our communities.
We would like to introduce you to 40 amazing, ambitious, and dare we say, even attractive reasons why our area is still in the upswing.
The 40 people you are about to meet are indeed the faces and the movement of the future.
And that certainly includes ...
Grace Stevenson .
19; Cumberland, Maryland
How would we recognize or know you? I am often seen in our community in a wide variety of settings. You would recognize me from seeing me at my job at Bath and Body Works at the mall; in the theater productions at Allegany High School; the productions at Frostburg State University theatre program in which I had multiple roles; cheering on local athletes at various sporting events; playing cub and school volleyball through my middle and high school career; and most recently, from my crochet business “Grace’s Cozy Cottage Crochet” for which I sell my products at local markets and online.
What was the first thing you did today? The first thing I did this morning was go on my phone and check social media and watch some different YouTube videos.
What was the most challenging thing you did today? The most challenging thing I did today was probably getting up early. I am not a morning person because I always stay up late. I have a pet hedgehog, Cinnamon. Hedgehogs are nocturnal, so I interact with him when I’m about to go to bed and he’s about to start playing. However I am trying to become a morning person as I don’t want to waste some of my day sleeping.
What is something surprising about you people would be surprised to learn? Something about me that may surprise people is that I think of myself as an introvert when first meeting people. Even though I come off as extrovert, I feel I really don’t start acting my true self until I get comfortable in the space I’m in and with the people I am with.
Your day doesn’t feel complete unless you get to do what? My day doesn’t feel complete if I don’t crochet or do some sort of creative activity. As I love to do artistic things such as acting, singing, dancing and crocheting, I feel if I haven’t done anything that sparks that creative outlet for me I think my day is not complete.
What do you do for fun? I love listening to music especially K-pop because I love to follow the dances that they do and I dance along. I also love to chill and play with my pets. As I have a lot of pets I love to cuddle my dogs and play with my hedgehog Cinnamon at night.
Do you have any strange hobbies or guilty pleasures? My guilty pleasure has to be driving out of town with my sister Faith Stevenson and just spending a day shopping and eating chipotle.
Why does Allegany County feel like home? Allegany County feels like home because for me it is home. It is where I grew up; where I was raised by my parents; taught and learned valuable life lessons from my coworkers; teachers; mentors; and parents. I have learned and done so many things here that I will take with me for the rest of my life. The life lessons I’ve learned will forever be a part of me. This is why Allegany County is home to me.
What two words best describe you? Two words that best describe me would be artsy and hardworking.