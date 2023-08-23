Allegany Magazine presents our Annual 40 Under 40 Edition
The 40 people we are about to present to you are young people to keep your eye on – they are the area’s future movers and shakers. These are the faces you will see and the names you will hear mentioned over and over again in this community in the next 20, 30 and 40 years.
While each and every one of these 40 young people is uniquely, artistically, spiritually and creatively individual, they all have a few things in common. They all share a common bond. They are all under the age of 40, they are all living or returning to this area, and they are all taking an active part in making positive and impactful changes in their communities. Our communities.
We would like to introduce you to 40 amazing, ambitious, and dare we say, even attractive reasons why our area is still in the upswing.
The 40 people you are about to meet are indeed the faces and the movement of the future.
And that certainly includes ...
Hunter Ferguson
27; Frostburg, Maryland
How would we know you? In the late summer and early fall of 2022 I was looking to relocate my alpaca farm and miniature live steam railroad from the rural farm town of Princeton, IL that had been hit very hard by the pandemic, to a location in the Allegheny Mountain region in order to be closer to family and dear friends. At the time, the Executive Director of the Western Maryland Scenic Railroad, Wesley Heinz, convinced me that Allegany County would be a very good fit. He and I share a lot of common goals for the communities we serve with some of the major ones being a focus on family oriented, affordable and educational activities, events and places to go that can help promote tourism, improve quality of life for residents and create jobs/career opportunities, especially for young folks in our area, giving them a true sense of pride and accomplishment in their community. During this wonderful but challenging move back east, our alpacas have found a temporary home with Barbara Buehl, owner of Alpacas at River’s Edge Farm in Oldtown. Since then, Barbara has become a dear friend and mentor both in the alpaca industry and the community of Allegany County. She and I have organized several alpaca related events, the most recent and significant one being the WheelzUP Adventures Alpaca Hike that took place at the WMSR’s Frostburg station where 131 people attended. My fiancé and I recently purchased a farm property in Buffalo Mills, PA for our alpaca ranch, just 20 short minutes away from Cumberland.
Why does Allegany County feel like home? Allegany County is unlike most small mountain communities in our country. I should know, I grew up in one back in southwest Colorado. However, here it’s different in a very surprising and beautiful way. You can tell that the local residents, especially the young ones, choose to stay here. They have a great sense of pride in their community and love to show it off to the rest of the world in such a warm and friendly way. Allegany County is certainly one of the friendliest mountain communities out there.