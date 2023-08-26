Allegany Magazine presents our Annual 40 Under 40 Edition
The 40 people we are about to present to you are young people to keep your eye on – they are the area’s future movers and shakers. These are the faces you will see and the names you will hear mentioned over and over again in this community in the next 20, 30 and 40 years.
While each and every one of these 40 young people is uniquely, artistically, spiritually and creatively individual, they all have a few things in common. They all share a common bond. They are all under the age of 40, they are all living or returning to this area, and they are all taking an active part in making positive and impactful changes in their communities. Our communities.
Name: James Francis Larrimore
(I go by James)
26; Currently I live in Frostburg, I moved here from a part of northern Baltimore county known as the Hereford Zone.
How would we know you? I refinish hardwood floors in the Cumberland area! I enjoy pet sitting for the animals of my friends and family when I get the chance to, and like to provide art for anyone who has an image in mind. Occasionally, I will play piano at the hospital in Cumberland to brighten the mood in a solemn atmosphere. I help with some of the local events in Cumberland, so it is common to see me at live music and pop ups around town as well as at Azad's of Cumberland at the Tilly Gallery, Dave Love’s rug shop downtown.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? I went to school for chemistry.
Your day doesn't feel complete unless you get a chance to do what? Play chess.
What do you do for fun? Archery! If I need some time to myself there is nothing more cathartic.
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures? Drinking some apple juice before going to bed primes the brain to have more vivid dreams.
Why does Allegany County feel like home? I have family around every corner! The Cumberland community is incredibly inclusive as it is, getting to know my extended family in the area, everyone they are social with, and everyone I meet by chance has been absolutely mystifying.
What two words best describe you? True Self.