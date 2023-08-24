Allegany Magazine presents our Annual 40 Under 40 Edition
The 40 people we are about to present to you are young people to keep your eye on – they are the area’s future movers and shakers. These are the faces you will see and the names you will hear mentioned over and over again in this community in the next 20, 30 and 40 years.
While each and every one of these 40 young people is uniquely, artistically, spiritually and creatively individual, they all have a few things in common. They all share a common bond. They are all under the age of 40, they are all living or returning to this area, and they are all taking an active part in making positive and impactful changes in their communities. Our communities.
We would like to introduce you to 40 amazing, ambitious, and dare we say, even attractive reasons why our area is still in the upswing.
The 40 people you are about to meet are indeed the faces and the movement of the future.
Jazlyn Dawn Heeter
24; Cumberland, Maryland
How would we know you? I most recently opened up my own beauty salon on Mechanic Street in Cumberland called Bloom Beauty where I offer services such as eyelash extensions, airbrush makeup, and tooth gems. Opening this beauty business has been so special to me because the name Bloom Beauty was inspired by my motto “grow and glow”. As human beings we are constantly growing to be the best version of ourselves, but beauty isn't about looking a certain way, but rather feeling beautiful and confident in your journey of life as an individual. If I’m not at my salon, you can find me either substitute teaching in the Allegany County Public School System, or at a wedding doing makeup or video. In 2020, I graduated from Frostburg State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Mass Communication, video production. Upon graduating, I worked for the international news and broadcast company, Voice of America, located in D.C. but decided that working for a news organization was not for me, and therefore created my own videography business called Free Grace Films in 2021 where I capture the most precious timeless moments of love and marriage. Working two jobs in the wedding industry has brought me so much love and joy in knowing that I get to help make someone’s wedding day so special whether it’s through a lens or making the bridal party feel beautiful in creating a makeup look they will absolutely love.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? I’ve traveled to over 12 countries in both South America and Europe, I’ve studied abroad in the UK, and I know all 50 states in alphabetical order.
Why does Allegany County feel like home? I moved to the area from Florida when I was in middle school to be closer to family but would visit for the holidays before that, and so it’s always been my happy place for as long as I can remember. I have a big family – many of whom have lived here their entire lives and probably people many know. From the countless memories to the people I have met from all over throughout the years of working and exploring Allegany, there is no other place I would call home. As much as it feels good to adventure and travel around the world, Allegany is the one place I know I can always feel accepted and cared for in the community.
What two words best describe you? Multipotentiality and Resilient