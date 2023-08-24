Cumberland, MD (21502)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 69F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 69F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.