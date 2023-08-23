Allegany Magazine presents our Annual 40 Under 40 Edition
The 40 people we are about to present to you are young people to keep your eye on – they are the area’s future movers and shakers. These are the faces you will see and the names you will hear mentioned over and over again in this community in the next 20, 30 and 40 years.
While each and every one of these 40 young people is uniquely, artistically, spiritually and creatively individual, they all have a few things in common. They all share a common bond. They are all under the age of 40, they are all living or returning to this area, and they are all taking an active part in making positive and impactful changes in their communities. Our communities.
We would like to introduce you to 40 amazing, ambitious, and dare we say, even attractive reasons why our area is still in the upswing.
The 40 people you are about to meet are indeed the faces and the movement of the future.
And that certainly includes ...
Jonathan Harper.
22; Cresaptown, Maryland
How would we know you? I recently graduated from ACM with an Associate Degree in Multimedia Technology, as well as a Certificate in Social Media Marketing. With my SMM Certificate, I am now a digital marketing employee for Rainmaker Music Management. Rainmaker manages Delfest and High Sierra Music Festival, as well as various bluegrass artists. I've also independently written, recorded, and released four albums of original lofi-rock music under the name Absolute Victory, which was featured at ACM's Expression Magazine 2022 opening reception.
What is the first thing you did this morning? I took a shower! I'm usually a night-showerer, but I got home late after concluding a successful Delfest.
What was the most challenging thing you did today? Stopped playing the new Zelda game and went to bed.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? Although it's something I haven't really done since childhood, I get a lot of joy out of gardening. A top five reason I'm excited to get a house is to pick out the flowers I get to plant in front of it.
Your day doesn't feel complete unless you get a chance to do what? Swallow an obscene amount of sweet tea.
What do you do for fun? 365 days out of the year, I am doing something with music, whether I'm writing my own, jamming with friends, or just listening to music as much as I possibly can. If I'm not making music, I'm either skateboarding, playing video games, or talking to my friends about music, skateboarding, and video games.
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures? A bowl of peanut butter melted in the microwave... and a spoon. Best enjoyed at roughly 3 a.m.
Why does Allegany County feel like home? Because home is where the heart is, and my heart is with the people I love. I get to make a living in the music industry, have the time and space to pursue my passions, see my family and friends every day, all while surrounded by the most beautiful mountains in the country. And if all that wasn't enough, I can get the best wieners on the planet at Curtis' Coney Island. What more could I ask for?
What two words best describe you? Jonathan Harper.