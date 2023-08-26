Allegany Magazine presents our Annual 40 Under 40 Edition
The 40 people we are about to present to you are young people to keep your eye on – they are the area’s future movers and shakers. These are the faces you will see and the names you will hear mentioned over and over again in this community in the next 20, 30 and 40 years.
While each and every one of these 40 young people is uniquely, artistically, spiritually and creatively individual, they all have a few things in common. They all share a common bond. They are all under the age of 40, they are all living or returning to this area, and they are all taking an active part in making positive and impactful changes in their communities. Our communities.
We would like to introduce you to 40 amazing, ambitious, and dare we say, even attractive reasons why our area is still in the upswing.
The 40 people you are about to meet are indeed the faces and the movement of the future.
And that certainly includes ...
Jordan Krampf
24; Cumberland, Maryland
How would we know you? I currently work as an administrative assistant in the psychology department at Frostburg State University. I used to write for the Cumberland Times-News during college, was in some plays and musicals in high school, and you've probably seen me before at local concerts or pro wrestling events.
What is the first thing you did this morning? Checked my phone while I ate breakfast - I know, super original. I usually take a shower after that and listen to music on my way to work. (I've been into a lot of '90s rock lately - Nirvana, Green Day, Foo Fighters, Sublime, etc.
What was the most challenging thing you did today? Manage to get out of bed after being up super late last night! I'm a natural night owl but I'm trying to switch around my sleep schedule to become a morning person.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? I’ve met over 150 professional wrestlers. I have this autograph book that's like my holy grail of signatures of some of the all-time WWE greats. Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Roman Reigns - there's tons of others I've gotten from going to autograph signings and conventions for about a decade now. Before this, I did practically the same thing with Washington Commanders players at their training camp in Ashburn, Virginia.
Your day doesn't feel complete unless you get a chance to do what? Write a little. I've always been an avid writer in some form and I still do it every day, whether journaling or writing my thoughts online about a TV show I watched last night. Writing has always been a big part of my job too.
What do you do for fun? I'm a pop culture fanatic. I love watching and talking about TV shows, movies, and pro wrestling, but lately I've been really into rock music and just started getting back into playing guitar. I love hanging with my friends and family and going to concerts and traveling.
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures? I've eaten the same lunch nearly every day for 20 years. Two PB&J's with a Pepsi. It's just one of those meals that I don't get sick of, and I rarely stray away from it unless I'm out somewhere or forget to make it.
Why does Allegany County feel like home? I've lived in Cumberland all my life. I've entertained the idea of moving before in the past, but most places are either too small or overwhelmingly big city-feeling for my liking. Allegany County has a little bit of everything and never too much. It's a tight-knit community that is expanding a lot in its arts and entertainment community, something that I've always wanted to see grow over the years. Most importantly, a lot of my family and friends are still here. Wherever they go, I call home, and they all agreed that Allegany County was as welcoming as I do.
What two words best describe you? Creative and passionate.