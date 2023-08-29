Allegany Magazine presents our Annual 40 Under 40 Edition
The 40 people we are about to present to you are young people to keep your eye on – they are the area’s future movers and shakers. These are the faces you will see and the names you will hear mentioned over and over again in this community in the next 20, 30 and 40 years.
While each and every one of these 40 young people is uniquely, artistically, spiritually and creatively individual, they all have a few things in common. They all share a common bond. They are all under the age of 40, they are all living or returning to this area, and they are all taking an active part in making positive and impactful changes in their communities. Our communities.
We would like to introduce you to 40 amazing, ambitious, and dare we say, even attractive reasons why our area is still in the upswing.
The 40 people you are about to meet are indeed the faces and the movement of the future.
And that certainly includes ...
Jordan Rhoads
30; Meyersdale, Pa. via Cumberland, Maryland
How would we know you? I work at the Allegany County Health Department in Behavioral Health - Prevention. Part of my job is to attend community events (handing out free promotional items of course), connect with other agencies in the community, and also provide Naloxone (Narcan) training for community members, schools, agencies, etc. I show my face frequently in the community and love getting to connect with others on something that I am passionate about. Many people know me from being a part of the Will’s Mountain Cloggers and I frequently get recognized as a “Clogger.”
What is the first thing you did this morning? Made coffee because I can't go without it!
What was the most challenging thing you did today? I try really hard not to stress over the little things and get myself worked up. It's also in my DNA to just go with the flow and not worry. But sometimes my work days can be very busy, bouncing from one thing to the next. For example, today I had an event to attend but also had a meeting directly after that with no time to return to work. So I ended up taking my laptop with me and attending the meeting from the car (my setup was pretty comical).
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? If you don't personally know me, you would probably be surprised to hear my story and what's shaped me to become the person that I am today. I've been through some tough times, but I always end up pulling through no matter how tough the situation may be. Honestly, I love sharing what I've been through and talking about how I feel because I believe that it helps others know that they aren't alone. I typically do this on social media, whether it's a post or a story.
Why does Allegany County feel like home? It's where I was born and raised. The majority of my family lives here. I've driven on the back roads my whole life. The scenery is unmatched at times, especially when the leaves are changing colors. I now walk into the same schools I attended as a little kid and share with the students something that I have become passionate about, all while knowing that I can be making a difference in their lives. It's so surreal.
What two words best describe you? Energetic and outgoing.
Editor’s Note: Savvy Allegany Magazine readers might recognize Jordan from a past 35 Under 35 edition when her photo was inadvertently and accidentally used in place of someone who was actually nominated. We corrected the mistake in the next month’s edition and promised Jordan we would feature the “real” Jordan Rhoads in our next 35 Under 35.