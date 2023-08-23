Allegany Magazine presents our Annual 40 Under 40 Edition
The 40 people we are about to present to you are young people to keep your eye on – they are the area’s future movers and shakers. These are the faces you will see and the names you will hear mentioned over and over again in this community in the next 20, 30 and 40 years.
While each and every one of these 40 young people is uniquely, artistically, spiritually and creatively individual, they all have a few things in common. They all share a common bond. They are all under the age of 40, they are all living or returning to this area, and they are all taking an active part in making positive and impactful changes in their communities. Our communities.
We would like to introduce you to 40 amazing, ambitious, and dare we say, even attractive reasons why our area is still in the upswing.
The 40 people you are about to meet are indeed the faces and the movement of the future.
And that certainly includes the young man whose photo (by John A. Bone) was selected for the August cover...
Joshua Caleb Dozart
19; Lonaconing, Maryland
How would we know you? I do currently work over at TJ Maxx in the mall. I’m also a student over at ACM currently, studying CyberSecurity. I was involved with the Mountain Ridge Marching Band all four years of my high school. That as well as the theatre department. I was in Newsies, Mary Poppins, and Moana, all productions of MRHS. That and as well I was in CCTE, the Career Center, for IT. I am also in the ACM Show Choir, which we did just have a performance on April 28th.
What is the first thing you did this morning? Got up, brushed my teeth, did my morning workout, drank some water, showered, and got ready for my day.
What was the most challenging thing you did today? Try to not get bored.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? I do actually have moments where I’m calm.
Your day doesn't feel complete unless you get a chance to do what? Sit and just be for a bit. No noise, no distractions. Just being.
What do you do for fun? A lot. I hang out with my friends, we go out a lot. I sing, practice guitar. I read occasionally. I meditate from time to time. Play video games when I get really bored.
Why does Allegany County feel like home? I grew up here since I moved in my sixth grade year. I formed most of my person from my experience in this area. I am me, not just because of home, but because of the people here, who have not only impacted me to such an amazing degree, but have also helped me become the man I am today. It feels like home because this is where my heart is.
What two words best describe you? Wellspoken. Present