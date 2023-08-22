Allegany Magazine presents our Annual 40 Under 40 Edition
The 40 people we are about to present to you are young people to keep your eye on – they are the area’s future movers and shakers. These are the faces you will see and the names you will hear mentioned over and over again in this community in the next 20, 30 and 40 years.
While each and every one of these 40 young people is uniquely, artistically, spiritually and creatively individual, they all have a few things in common. They all share a common bond. They are all under the age of 40, they are all living or returning to this area, and they are all taking an active part in making positive and impactful changes in their communities. Our communities.
We would like to introduce you to 40 amazing, ambitious, and dare we say, even attractive reasons why our area is still in the upswing.
The 40 people you are about to meet are indeed the faces and the movement of the future. And that certainly includes ...
Joshua DeMoss
30; Lavale, Maryland
How would we know you? I have been a Maryland State Trooper for eight years. For seven years, I was stationed in Anne Arundel County, where I received recognition in the form of Commander's Awards, DUI Awards, and was even named Trooper of the Year. I have returned to my home town of Cumberland, where I’ve continued to work hard and benefit the community. Outside of work, I volunteer at Parkside Elementary school and am a youth soccer coach in the LaVale Soccer Club.
What’s the first thing you did this morning? The first thing I do every morning is get woken up by my dog Penelope.
What is the most challenging thing you did today? My most challenging task is pushing myself at the gym to become stronger and work my way toward new personal records in weightlifting.
What is something about you that would surprise people? I have a college minor in Spanish from Frostburg State University and use it to translate in various instances for work.
Your day doesn’t feel complete unless you do what? Spending time with my family is a daily must. Whether it is game night, watching a movie or TV Show, or just talking about the day, we make sure to have dinner together each night if we can. I make it a point to contact my parents daily to check in and talk about whatever comes to mind. Family is the most important thing in my life.
What do you do for fun? I enjoy coaching my daughter's soccer team and playing softball for Ridgeley's wooden bat league as part of Lashbaugh’s team with my wife and father in law. I am an avid concert goer and enjoy bonfires with s’mores and good company. I also enjoy spending quiet, but messy evenings, cooking and baking cookies with my wife and daughter.
Do you have any guilty pleasures? I am a major fan of professional wrestling. Recently, I convinced my wife and daughter to attend a show with me, which we've now agreed is a yearly tradition. I recently started watching anime with my daughter and have become a huge fan of the different styles.
Why is Allegany County home? I was born and raised in Cumberland by my mother and grandmother before being adopted by my father and relocating to LaVale. When moving for my career, my goal was to return to my hometown to be with my friends and family and start a family of my own.
What two words best describe you? Kind and loyal