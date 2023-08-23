Allegany Magazine presents our Annual 40 Under 40 Edition
The 40 people we are about to present to you are young people to keep your eye on – they are the area’s future movers and shakers. These are the faces you will see and the names you will hear mentioned over and over again in this community in the next 20, 30 and 40 years.
While each and every one of these 40 young people is uniquely, artistically, spiritually and creatively individual, they all have a few things in common. They all share a common bond. They are all under the age of 40, they are all living or returning to this area, and they are all taking an active part in making positive and impactful changes in their communities. Our communities.
We would like to introduce you to 40 amazing, ambitious, and dare we say, even attractive reasons why our area is still in the upswing.
The 40 people you are about to meet are indeed the faces and the movement of the future.
And that certainly includes ...
Joshua “Josh” Hanson
31; I currently live in Frostburg, but I grew up close by in Fort Ashby, WV
How would we know you? I am currently employed full time with CareFirst Insurance. I still am working at LG’s Pizzeria and Pub, where I was the manager from 2019-2022, and currently bartending on the weekends. You can also occasionally catch me at the Hummingbird Cafe and Floral, serving breakfast or helping construct flower arrangements! I spend my fall evenings in Garrett County as the Assistant Women’s Volleyball Coach.
What is the first thing you did this morning? I started my morning off with my favorite açaí berry smoothie and a ball toss with the pup!
What was the most challenging thing you did today? The most challenging thing I did today was trying to fit in time to blow up 400 balloons for a balloon arch I was hired to do for the weekend! Balloon arches and wedding planning has become a passion of mine.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? A lot of people are very surprised to hear I am a collegiate volleyball coach, my love for volleyball came from my mom and Meemaw playing all the time growing up! I am new to coaching but very eager to grow within the sport!
Your day doesn't feel complete unless you get a chance to do what? I always have to have a chance to be a couch potato! Even if it’s for just 15 minutes. I love to sit on the couch and catch up on my shows!
What do you do for fun? I really enjoy doing just about anything if it means getting to spend time with my friends! My friends mean a lot to me, so any chance I get to spend time with them, I am there!
Why does Allegany County feel like home? The small town feeling is something I have come to really appreciate as I get older. Being a part of a community and actually feeling like I contribute and make a difference is rewarding.
What two words best describe you? Sassy and loyal