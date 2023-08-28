Allegany Magazine presents our Annual 40 Under 40 Edition
The 40 people we are about to present to you are young people to keep your eye on – they are the area’s future movers and shakers. These are the faces you will see and the names you will hear mentioned over and over again in this community in the next 20, 30 and 40 years.
While each and every one of these 40 young people is uniquely, artistically, spiritually and creatively individual, they all have a few things in common. They all share a common bond. They are all under the age of 40, they are all living or returning to this area, and they are all taking an active part in making positive and impactful changes in their communities. Our communities.
We would like to introduce you to 40 amazing, ambitious, and dare we say, even attractive reasons why our area is still in the upswing.
The 40 people you are about to meet are indeed the faces and the movement of the future.
And that certainly includes ...
Kaitlin Lowery
Age: 29
Cumberland, MD
How would we know you? I have my doctorate in physical therapy and have worked in a few different settings locally. However, I still get recognized most from being a manager at the Country Club Mall Chick-fil-A!
What is the first thing you did this morning? I got my daughter out of her crib. She is my personal alarm clock!
What was the most challenging thing you did today? Balanced mom life and work life.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? Probably that I was homeschooled from grades 5-12.
Your day doesn't feel complete unless you get a chance to do what? Sing to and rock my daughter to sleep.
What do you do for fun? I love to travel, bake, and do anything related to music!
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures? I have an ice cold glass of milk every single night.
Why does Allegany County feel like home? I love the mountains and the local restaurants, but I think what makes it home to me is the people who live here and that I grew up with.
What two words best describe you? Loyal. Determined