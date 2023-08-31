Allegany Magazine presents our Annual 40 Under 40 Edition
The 40 people we are about to present to you are young people to keep your eye on – they are the area’s future movers and shakers. These are the faces you will see and the names you will hear mentioned over and over again in this community in the next 20, 30 and 40 years.
While each and every one of these 40 young people is uniquely, artistically, spiritually and creatively individual, they all have a few things in common. They all share a common bond. They are all under the age of 40, they are all living or returning to this area, and they are all taking an active part in making positive and impactful changes in their communities. Our communities.
We would like to introduce you to 40 amazing, ambitious, and dare we say, even attractive reasons why our area is still in the upswing.
The 40 people you are about to meet are indeed the faces and the movement of the future.
And that certainly includes ...
Kalee Wright
23, Cumberland Maryland
How would we know you? My Mom owns Good Carma Catering. I have been in the food and restaurant community for most of my life, and I never go anywhere and meet a stranger. Right now I'm the sous chef at Mise En Place in Cumberland, the sushi girl at Centre Street Collective, and kitchen help at the Baltimore Street Grill. My team and I most recently have been the champions of Chefs 0f Steel fundraiser for the Western Maryland Foodbank. I've been cooking and working for 10 years now, and have fed a lot of the faces I see in Cumberland on the daily.
What is the first thing you did this morning? The first thing I did this morning was get up and make myself a cup of coffee with my cats and my husband and sat on my porch to start my day before work.
What was the most challenging thing you did today? Definitely try to figure out my schedule for the week, and see where I needed to be and when.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? That I'm an artist and am currently the sitting President of the Mountain Arts Guild in Mineral County, West Virginia. I originally went to art school and studied to be an art restorer. My ultimate goal in life was to go and move to DC to help restore artwork back to its former glory. Now I help boost the arts and art appreciation in West Virginia, where it's not a widely appreciated thing, and teach paint classes at the Kensington Assisted Living Facility and Evergreen Adult Daycare. I love spending time with the elderly population.
Your day doesn't feel complete unless you get a chance to do what? Being out in my garden and spending time with the people I love.
What do you do for fun? I love to go kayaking and being anywhere near the water. I love being spending time with my grandparents, canning and telling stories, and learning tricks from them.
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures? I'm really an 85-year-old in a 23-year-old's body. I love to knit, collect teapots, and spend time with my cats at home.
Why does Allegany County feel like home? It's always been home. I grew up on the bricks and in the restaurants of Downtown. The people are what really make this area what it is. I moved away at 18 and wanted to come home as soon as I did. This area is filled with so many stories and great memories for me, and the community is unbeatable. Being able to go out and be supported by people who have watched me grow up in the area has really been an eye-opening experience to realize how fortunate I am to be in this area.
What two words best describe you? Innovative and motivated.