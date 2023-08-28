Allegany Magazine presents our Annual 40 Under 40 Edition
The 40 people we are about to present to you are young people to keep your eye on – they are the area’s future movers and shakers. These are the faces you will see and the names you will hear mentioned over and over again in this community in the next 20, 30 and 40 years.
While each and every one of these 40 young people is uniquely, artistically, spiritually and creatively individual, they all have a few things in common. They all share a common bond. They are all under the age of 40, they are all living or returning to this area, and they are all taking an active part in making positive and impactful changes in their communities. Our communities.
We would like to introduce you to 40 amazing, ambitious, and dare we say, even attractive reasons why our area is still in the upswing.
The 40 people you are about to meet are indeed the faces and the movement of the future.
And that certainly includes ...
Katie Ours
32; Ridgeley, West Virginia
How would we know you? I own Tried By Fire Candle Bar & Co.
What is the first thing you did this morning? I’d say my mornings are pretty typical. Today, specifically, I walked from my bed to the kitchen to immediately shape two loaves of sourdough. I then started a pot of coffee and went outside to milk my goat. One or all of these three things definitely occur first thing each morning for me.
What is the most challenging thing you did today? For me, the challenge isn’t so much the actual thing I’m doing but how I handle said thing. My biggest challenge on this day would be choosing to pause and remain grateful throughout it when inconvenience or pain occurred.
What is something about you people would be surprised to learn? I actually do not know if this would come as a surprise but most days, I believe no one knows. Some days I think it's written on my forehead – but I have battled chronic illness since I was 14 and I have extreme social anxiety. I have never felt accepted or that I’ve truly “fit” in an environment and I take things very literally. In this past year I’ve begun removing the parts of me that were never meant to be mine. By doing that, I’ve begun creating a life I feel welcome to be in so more than likely what you’re surprised to learn about me, I am too.
Your day is not complete unless you do what? My day is not complete unless I wipe off my kitchen counters and give my less than aesthetically pleasing throw pillows a little fluff. Cheesy, I know, but at the end of each day, even if there are still a few remaining dishes and sticky spotted floors, I wipe the counters, arrange my semi minimal countertop items and glance at it all in a second of gratitude before closing out my day.
What do you do for fun? I tend to go antiquing, to a greenhouse, or to see a new sight. I love to use my sourdough starter and to care for my houseplants.
Do you have any strange of guilty pleasures? Dessert before dinner! It’s a real problem for me. I just love a sweet treat while I stir some veggies!
Why does Allegany County feel like home? Other than the fact I was born here and it is my actual home. I’ve gone through some things here. My family is here. My roots are now here. I’ve lived in many places but nothing compares to your hometown. I grew up here, left here – barely made it back here, changed my life here, tore up my foundation here and built a whole new one… all here. This is now, without a doubt, home.
What two words best describe you? Resilient and creative