Allegany Magazine presents our Annual 40 Under 40 Edition
The 40 people we are about to present to you are young people to keep your eye on – they are the area’s future movers and shakers. These are the faces you will see and the names you will hear mentioned over and over again in this community in the next 20, 30 and 40 years.
While each and every one of these 40 young people is uniquely, artistically, spiritually and creatively individual, they all have a few things in common. They all share a common bond. They are all under the age of 40, they are all living or returning to this area, and they are all taking an active part in making positive and impactful changes in their communities. Our communities.
We would like to introduce you to 40 amazing, ambitious, and dare we say, even attractive reasons why our area is still in the upswing.
The 40 people you are about to meet are indeed the faces and the movement of the future.
And that certainly includes ...
Kayla Stickley
25; Cumberland, Maryland
How would we know you? I played volleyball, basketball, and softball at Mountain Ridge. I worked for an orthopedic facility overseeing the physical therapy department. I got to work with and meet some of the best people ever! I have served and bartended at a few well known restaurants in the area as well.
What is the first thing you did this morning? Cuddled with my dog, Mowgli.
What was the most challenging thing you did today? Not snoozed my 30 alarms.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? I love cooking and baking and have since I was little. I once made French toast for my Memaw and Pap when I was young and left the bread in the egg wash too long, and my dreams of being a future Rachel Raye were shortly after shot down by my Pap for “cardboard French toast.”
Your day doesn't feel complete unless you get a chance to do what? Drink caffeine of any sort!
What do you do for fun? I recently got into group and class workouts!
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures? Chocolate! Any and all!
Why does Allegany County feel like home? I was lucky enough to grow up right next to my grandparents and right up the road from my great grandma, and the rest of my family living all within an hour. They never missed anything and that was home enough to me. I grew up playing many different sports from the time that I was five. I got to play and meet so many different people from surrounding schools and areas too. I have grown up getting to know and meet so many people just from that. I never going anywhere without seeing a familiar face in the crowd.
What two words best describe you? Outgoing and enthusiastic