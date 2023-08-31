Allegany Magazine presents our Annual 40 Under 40 Edition
The 40 people we are about to present to you are young people to keep your eye on – they are the area’s future movers and shakers. These are the faces you will see and the names you will hear mentioned over and over again in this community in the next 20, 30 and 40 years.
While each and every one of these 40 young people is uniquely, artistically, spiritually and creatively individual, they all have a few things in common. They all share a common bond. They are all under the age of 40, they are all living or returning to this area, and they are all taking an active part in making positive and impactful changes in their communities. Our communities.
We would like to introduce you to 40 amazing, ambitious, and dare we say, even attractive reasons why our area is still in the upswing.
The 40 people you are about to meet are indeed the faces and the movement of the future.
And that certainly includes ...
Kyle Wolford
19; LaVale, MD
How would we know you? I have been involved with many shows at Allegany High School. Most notable was my senior year (2022), I played Michael Mell in Be More Chill. Just recently I played Squidward in Cumberland Theatre’s Stars of Tomorrow Program when they did SpongeBob The Musical and I was recently in Heathers the Musical at the Embassy and will be playing Ryan Evans in High School Musical with Mountain City Center for the Arts. I am also involved in the Frostburg State Theatre and Dance Department as a Theatre Major with a Musical Theatre Minor.
What is the first thing you did this morning? My parents woke me up and sent me to Lowe’s to buy contractor bags.
What was the most challenging thing you did today? Get out of bed and function like a human being.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? That I can solve a Rubik’s Cube in under a minute.
Your day doesn't feel complete unless you get a chance to do what? Just take a moment to relax and debrief the day
What do you do for fun? Generic answer but I love being around my friends. I never have more fun than when I’m laughing about something stupid with friends or going on random errands. That quality time with the people I care about is the most fun I could think of.
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures? Listening to the same song on repeat for long periods of time.
Why does Allegany County feel like home? I have lived here all my life and the community that I’ve surrounded myself with just feels so strong and safe. One of the perks of small towns is that everyone knows everyone and you know that you always have someone to rely on.
What two words best describe you? Dramatic and Scattered.