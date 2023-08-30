Allegany Magazine presents our Annual 40 Under 40 Edition
The 40 people we are about to present to you are young people to keep your eye on – they are the area’s future movers and shakers. These are the faces you will see and the names you will hear mentioned over and over again in this community in the next 20, 30 and 40 years.
While each and every one of these 40 young people is uniquely, artistically, spiritually and creatively individual, they all have a few things in common. They all share a common bond. They are all under the age of 40, they are all living or returning to this area, and they are all taking an active part in making positive and impactful changes in their communities. Our communities.
We would like to introduce you to 40 amazing, ambitious, and dare we say, even attractive reasons why our area is still in the upswing.
The 40 people you are about to meet are indeed the faces and the movement of the future.
And that certainly includes ...
Michael ‘Mickey’ Snyder
24; Cumberland, Maryland
How would we know you? I am a recent college graduate from Frostburg State University with a degree in philosophy in which I received Dean's list each of the last four semesters I was enrolled there. I am currently employed at the Hampton Inn in Cumberland but I am looking for better career opportunities. I feel like my career is just beginning.
What is the first thing you did this morning? I wake up, brush my teeth, comb my hair, and make my English breakfast tea and a light breakfast.
What was the most challenging thing you did today? I like to work out, play chess, read some philosophy and I also challenge myself to do my best at my work.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? I love to journal and draw and express any form of creativity I can.
Your day doesn't feel complete unless you get a chance to do what? I go outside for a little bit, take in the scenery. I cannot be stuck inside all day.
What do you do for fun? Snowboarding. I also play golf, go to the gym, play chess, read, walk the trails, and go fishing.
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures? Only one I can think of is enjoying some K-pop or anime every now and again, even though those are more popular now it still feels nerdy to be a fan of.
Why does Allegany County feel like home? I have lived here basically my whole life. It is such a unique area of the country being in the Appalachian mountains and the midway point between two of America's greatest cities in Pittsburgh and Washington DC.
What two words best describe you? Tenacious and thoughtful.