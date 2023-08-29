Allegany Magazine presents our Annual 40 Under 40 Edition
The 40 people we are about to present to you are young people to keep your eye on – they are the area’s future movers and shakers. These are the faces you will see and the names you will hear mentioned over and over again in this community in the next 20, 30 and 40 years.
While each and every one of these 40 young people is uniquely, artistically, spiritually and creatively individual, they all have a few things in common. They all share a common bond. They are all under the age of 40, they are all living or returning to this area, and they are all taking an active part in making positive and impactful changes in their communities. Our communities.
We would like to introduce you to 40 amazing, ambitious, and dare we say, even attractive reasons why our area is still in the upswing.
The 40 people you are about to meet are indeed the faces and the movement of the future.
And that certainly includes ...
Mikayla Poole
24; Cumberland, Maryland
How would we know you? I work as a Vet Tech Assistant at Hillside Animal Hospital. I have been there for almost five years now. We specialize in small animal medicine.
What is the first thing you did this morning? I drank a glass of water and made myself a latte.
What was the most challenging thing you did today? The most challenging thing about today was probably my job. I absolutely love it. But it does come with its challenges. It is not a day’s work unless we see an animal truly in need, and sometimes we have to face that we cannot save them all. Nonetheless, the animals we do save make every day worth it.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? I have been in an online program for Vet Technology for 3 and 1/2 years now. I’m finally graduating in May 2023 and I should have my license by the fall to officially be a licensed veterinary technician.
Your day doesn't feel complete unless you get a chance to do what? Definitely a tie between hanging out with my pets or singing music at the top of lungs in the car.
What do you do for fun? I love reading and writing poetry. It’s always been my go to. I also love going for a motorcycle ride (when it’s warm of course). I taught myself how to ride about two years ago. It’s one of my favorite things to do now.
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures? I absolutely love hot sauce. Frank’s RedHot tagline is something I live by.
Why does Allegany County feel like home? The mountains are huge for me. I recently visited Texas for school, I could not believe how flat it was. I was so homesick for the mountains. It doesn’t feel right to be without them. Also, nothing quite feels like home like a Sunday morning with a cup of coffee from Cafe Mark.
What two words best describe you? Empathetic and Deviant