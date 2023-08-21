Allegany Magazine presents our Annual 40 Under 40 Edition
The 40 people we are about to present to you are young people to keep your eye on – they are the area’s future movers and shakers. These are the faces you will see and the names you will hear mentioned over and over again in this community in the next 20, 30 and 40 years.
While each and every one of these 40 young people is uniquely, artistically, spiritually and creatively individual, they all have a few things in common. They all share a common bond. They are all under the age of 40, they are all living or returning to this area, and they are all taking an active part in making positive and impactful changes in their communities. Our communities.
We would like to introduce you to 40 amazing, ambitious, and dare we say, even attractive reasons why our area is still in the upswing.
The 40 people you are about to meet are indeed the faces and the movement of the future. And that certainly includes ...
Montana Bradley
29; Frostburg, Maryland
How would we know you? I think most people in the community would know me from my job. I have been a local physical therapist for the past 4 years and I currently am a Physical Therapist at Precision Orthopedics in Cumberland.
What is the first thing you did this morning? Sprinted out of my bedroom to grab my daughter before she climbed out of her crib.
What was the most challenging thing you did today? It’s a tie between getting myself up out of bed after hitting the snooze button 2+ times and getting all my paperwork done by the end of my day at work so that I don’t have to do any patient notes when I get home.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? Some people may be surprised to know that I hold a Clinical Doctorate Degree in Physical Therapy from The University of Pittsburgh. Because I don’t use “Doctor” when referring to myself with my patients. Another thing that may surprise people is that I have one-year of training in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu. I started doing it while in Pittsburgh and then did some training at Ryoma prior to having our second little girl. I miss training Jiu Jitsu a lot and hope to get back to it as soon as life slows down a little bit.
Your day doesn't feel complete unless you get a chance to do what? My day doesn’t feel complete unless I get a chance to play with my two daughters, Collins and Briar.
What do you do for fun? I enjoy spending time with my wife, Kiersten, and our two girls. Outside of that, I enjoy lifting weights, playing basketball with a group of guys on Friday mornings before work, and golfing with my buddies.
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures? Unfortunately, my guilty pleasure is drinking a Monster Energy drink. I don’t drink coffee, so it’s my caffeine to get me through the day.
Why does Allegany County feel like home? Allegany County feels like home to me because it’s where my family is and where a lot of my friends still are. It’s where I met my wife. I left for only three years to attend graduate school at the University of Pittsburgh. I loved Pittsburgh, but I missed the small town feeling of knowing your neighbors and a lot of people in the community.
What two words best describe you? Trustworthy and considerate