Allegany Magazine presents our Annual 40 Under 40 Edition
The 40 people we are about to present to you are young people to keep your eye on – they are the area’s future movers and shakers. These are the faces you will see and the names you will hear mentioned over and over again in this community in the next 20, 30 and 40 years.
While each and every one of these 40 young people is uniquely, artistically, spiritually and creatively individual, they all have a few things in common. They all share a common bond. They are all under the age of 40, they are all living or returning to this area, and they are all taking an active part in making positive and impactful changes in their communities. Our communities.
We would like to introduce you to 40 amazing, ambitious, and dare we say, even attractive reasons why our area is still in the upswing.
The 40 people you are about to meet are indeed the faces and the movement of the future.
And that certainly includes ...
Natasha E. Kimmell
33; Cumberland, Maryland
How would we know you? I have been a member of the Cumberland Skate Park committee over the past two years. The goal of this committee is to build a skate park in the Cumberland area. This will be a place for people of all ages to skateboard, roller skate, ride a BMX bike, scooter, as well as for members of the community who use mobility aids. The skate park will be a safe place for members of the community to go, socialize, be active, and reduce the stigma of the skate community. Research shows that communities with skate parks facilitate harm reduction and prevention in community members. I have been a part of the local roller derby team for the past 12 years. During my time I have had many roles including skater and coach. Last year I became a PADI certified Mermaid. With this I have volunteered my time as a mermaid at community events. This year I plan to be more active as a mermaid with my best friend. Look out for where the Bopsie Mermaids will be this year by checking out our Facebook and Instagram pages.
What was the most challenging thing you did today? Chasing my one year old around and filling out this questionnaire. It is tough to write about yourself.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? Though I am currently a stay-at-home mom, I have a Masters in counseling psychology and I have practiced as a mental health counselor. I am also a big Star Wars fan.
Why does Allegany County feel like home? I was born and raised in Cumberland. My family is here. Allegany County has a diverse population, but it feels like we have a tight knit community. Anytime I leave Allegany County I know I am home when I see the mountains.
What two words best describe you? Pink and glitter