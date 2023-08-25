Allegany Magazine presents our Annual 40 Under 40 Edition
The 40 people we are about to present to you are young people to keep your eye on – they are the area’s future movers and shakers. These are the faces you will see and the names you will hear mentioned over and over again in this community in the next 20, 30 and 40 years.
While each and every one of these 40 young people is uniquely, artistically, spiritually and creatively individual, they all have a few things in common. They all share a common bond. They are all under the age of 40, they are all living or returning to this area, and they are all taking an active part in making positive and impactful changes in their communities. Our communities.
We would like to introduce you to 40 amazing, ambitious, and dare we say, even attractive reasons why our area is still in the upswing.
The 40 people you are about to meet are indeed the faces and the movement of the future.
And that certainly includes ...
Nate Hutchings
29; Cresaptown/Bowling Green area, Maryland
How would we know you? If my name or face rings a bell, it's likely because you've seen me on a stage. I've done three plays at the Embassy Theatre. If you haven't caught any of those plays, you may have seen me playing music - I've been in a variety of bands, and I currently perform solo and as part of an acoustic duo called Oxford Comma with one of my best friends, Seth Wilson.
What is the most challenging this you did today? Right now, I'm preparing to play a set of songs by one of my favorite bands, Motion City Soundtrack, at The Deep End in Frostburg as part of their Pop Punk Prom Night. I love these songs, but they're not written to be played by a solo acoustic act, so figuring out arrangements has been a challenge.
Your day doesn't feel complete unless you get a chance to do what? Take a nap, intentionally or unintentionally. Sometimes I take a nap, and other times the nap takes me.
What do you do for fun? I'm a big fan of video games. My favorite series is the Legend of Zelda, I played through the Mass Effect series for the first time over the past year or so, and I'm currently working my way through the Dragon Age games. I also play Dungeons and Dragons with some friends when I can. I'm a big nerd is what I'm saying.
Why does Allegany County feel like home? Growing up, my family moved every few years or so, at first because my dad was a Methodist pastor and later because he was (and still is) a chaplain in the Army. So I've never really been able to accurately refer to a place as my hometown. My sophomore year of college, I transferred to Frostburg State University, and in my three years there, I fell in love with the mountains, the history, and most importantly, the people. After graduation, I was blessed to be able to stick around, and in the years since, Cumberland has become my home. Some of the best friends I've ever had, friends who have become family, are here. I also feel a kinship with the city of Cumberland.
What two words best describe you? Grateful, and growing. (I'm a preacher's kid, so I have to be alliterate. I don't make the rules.)