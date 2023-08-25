Allegany Magazine presents our Annual 40 Under 40 Edition
The 40 people we are about to present to you are young people to keep your eye on – they are the area’s future movers and shakers. These are the faces you will see and the names you will hear mentioned over and over again in this community in the next 20, 30 and 40 years.
While each and every one of these 40 young people is uniquely, artistically, spiritually and creatively individual, they all have a few things in common. They all share a common bond. They are all under the age of 40, they are all living or returning to this area, and they are all taking an active part in making positive and impactful changes in their communities. Our communities.
We would like to introduce you to 40 amazing, ambitious, and dare we say, even attractive reasons why our area is still in the upswing.
The 40 people you are about to meet are indeed the faces and the movement of the future.
And that certainly includes ...
Nathan Lamp
24, Cumberland, Maryland
How would we know you? I am a Realtor/Salesperson with Keller Williams Premier Realty. I enjoy helping young people like myself navigate the buying/selling process. I am also on the board of directors for the Historic Highland Association of Realtors - our local realtor association.
What is the first thing you did this morning? I prayed and then checked my email.
What was the most challenging thing you did today? I accepted a position within the Realtor association that's way out of my comfort zone.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? I am a very joyful, happy-go-lucky guy, so many people think I don't experience the daily or weekly up's and down's that life throws our way - but I do. I guess I'm just better at hiding my emotions than most, but I still feel things.
Your day doesn't feel complete unless you get a chance to do what? My day feels incomplete if I don't get an opportunity to make someone laugh or make someone's day a little bit brighter. That's what I feel like I was put on this planet to do, so if I don't do that I feel like something is missing.
What do you do for fun? Anything related to sports - watching or participating! I also love to play guitar and piano.
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures? Oh yes, anything that involves sugar. I'll eat candy and drink sweet tea until I'm sick.
Why does Allegany County feel like home? Allegany County feels like home largely due to the surrounding geographical features. I don't think I'd feel at home in any place that doesn't feature mountains. Have you ever come back from vacation on I-68 heading west towards Cumberland? That feeling when you drive through Sideling Hill and you think you're going to drive straight into the sky... that's how I know I'm home.
What two words best describe you? Joyful and Determined