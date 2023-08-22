Allegany Magazine presents our Annual 40 Under 40 Edition
The 40 people we are about to present to you are young people to keep your eye on – they are the area’s future movers and shakers. These are the faces you will see and the names you will hear mentioned over and over again in this community in the next 20, 30 and 40 years.
While each and every one of these 40 young people is uniquely, artistically, spiritually and creatively individual, they all have a few things in common. They all share a common bond. They are all under the age of 40, they are all living or returning to this area, and they are all taking an active part in making positive and impactful changes in their communities. Our communities.
We would like to introduce you to 40 amazing, ambitious, and dare we say, even attractive reasons why our area is still in the upswing.
The 40 people you are about to meet are indeed the faces and the movement of the future. And that certainly includes ...
Olivia Cesnick
24; Currently in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Originally from Frostburg, Maryland.
How would we know you? I’m a 2017 graduate of Calvary Christian Academy. Currently finishing up my last semester of school at the Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science to be a funeral director.
What was the first thing you did this morning? I start every morning by making coffee and reading my Bible.
What was the most challenging thing you did today? Driving back home from school. The drive gets old sometimes but I love coming back.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? I like to hunt and fish. I grew up very “country.”
Your day doesn’t feel complete unless you get a chance to do what? Speak to my mom.
What do you do for fun? I spend a lot of my free time reading or hanging out with friends and family
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures? Late night Sheetz runs.
Why does Allegany County feel like home? Everything I love is here. Family, friends, my church, and my home.
What two words best describe you? Constant and self aware.