Allegany Magazine presents our Annual 40 Under 40 Edition
The 40 people we are about to present to you are young people to keep your eye on – they are the area’s future movers and shakers. These are the faces you will see and the names you will hear mentioned over and over again in this community in the next 20, 30 and 40 years.
While each and every one of these 40 young people is uniquely, artistically, spiritually and creatively individual, they all have a few things in common. They all share a common bond. They are all under the age of 40, they are all living or returning to this area, and they are all taking an active part in making positive and impactful changes in their communities. Our communities.
We would like to introduce you to 40 amazing, ambitious, and dare we say, even attractive reasons why our area is still in the upswing.
The 40 people you are about to meet are indeed the faces and the movement of the future.
And that certainly includes ...
Riley Ellen Weisenmiller
15; Cumberland Maryland
How would we know you? I think people probably know me most from my art. I have been a working artist since 2020. Specifically, I own a small polymer clay jewelry business called RyLo and Co! You can find it most easily on Facebook. I launched RyLo in January of 2022. I also had the honor of illustrating my first children’s book last year! It’s called “If Everyday Things Had Wings” and it’s available on Amazon!
What is the first thing you did this morning? I woke up, made some tea and then got ready for church!
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? The people that are close to me definitely already know this, but I’m actually super introverted and have a lot of social anxiety. It’s something I’ve dealt with since I was very young and am constantly working hard to overcome it. I will always choose hanging with a small group of people I love at home over a big group outing!
Your day doesn't feel complete unless you get a chance to do what? Art! I love all different mediums. Clay, watercolors, crochet, knitting, embroidery, digital art… I love it all. Oh and also, snuggling with puppy, Charlie!
Why does Allegany County feel like home? When I was nine, my family moved out of state and although living away was a wonderful experience, moving back last year has brought me so much happiness! Without a doubt I’m a small town girl and I love being surrounded by family!
What two words best describe you? Perceptive and passionate