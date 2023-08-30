Allegany Magazine presents our Annual 40 Under 40 Edition
The 40 people we are about to present to you are young people to keep your eye on – they are the area’s future movers and shakers. These are the faces you will see and the names you will hear mentioned over and over again in this community in the next 20, 30 and 40 years.
While each and every one of these 40 young people is uniquely, artistically, spiritually and creatively individual, they all have a few things in common. They all share a common bond. They are all under the age of 40, they are all living or returning to this area, and they are all taking an active part in making positive and impactful changes in their communities. Our communities.
We would like to introduce you to 40 amazing, ambitious, and dare we say, even attractive reasons why our area is still in the upswing.
The 40 people you are about to meet are indeed the faces and the movement of the future.
And that certainly includes ...
Robert (Bobby) McCaffrey Sweitzer
23; Frostburg, Maryland
How would we know you? I am a Physical Therapist Assistant at numerous local companies such as; Precision Orthopedics, Potomac Valley Hospital in Keyser, WV, and for Generations Rehab Group at The Lion’s Center in Cumberland, Mountain City Center in Frostburg, and Egle Nursing and Rehab in Lonaconing. I am also an assistant coach for Mountain Ridge High School Boys Soccer.
What was the most challenging thing you did today? Getting out of bed in the morning
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? I can be a picky eater
Your day doesn't feel complete unless you get a chance to do what? Lay down and watch TV or a movie
What do you do for fun? Exercise, play and coach soccer, and spend time with my friends.
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures? Chocolate covered pretzels are definitely my guilty pleasure
Why does Allegany County feel like home? Allegany County has always been my home, even after spending some years away from it. For me, the biggest reason why it feels like home is because of the people. Not just my family and lifelong friends, but the kind, warming, and hardworking people who live here. They give the area a great feeling of community. The people in this area have constantly shown that they will band together for the greater good of their neighbors and community which to me makes Allegany County feel like such a welcoming place. I was once told that home is where the love is, and everything that I love is right here.
What two words best describe you? Altruistic and motivated