Allegany Magazine presents our Annual 40 Under 40 Edition
The 40 people we are about to present to you are young people to keep your eye on – they are the area’s future movers and shakers. These are the faces you will see and the names you will hear mentioned over and over again in this community in the next 20, 30 and 40 years.
While each and every one of these 40 young people is uniquely, artistically, spiritually and creatively individual, they all have a few things in common. They all share a common bond. They are all under the age of 40, they are all living or returning to this area, and they are all taking an active part in making positive and impactful changes in their communities. Our communities.
We would like to introduce you to 40 amazing, ambitious, and dare we say, even attractive reasons why our area is still in the upswing.
The 40 people you are about to meet are indeed the faces and the movement of the future.
And that certainly includes ...
Stephen Hess
21; Cumberland, Maryland
How would we know or recognize you? I do theater around the area and toured around with a couple choral groups in high school and college.
What is the most challenging thing you did today? I had a performance of Little Shop of Horrors today as the plant, and that role is pretty challenging, but it’s super fun!
What is something about you people would be surprised to know? I love math - especially calculus.
Your day doesn’t feel complete unless you do what? Sing for sure. I enjoy writing music, singing, and playing my instruments. I also love spending time with friends and driving around.
Why does Allegany County feel like home? I was born here and I’ve lived here for 21 years. It’s the only home I’ve ever really known .
What two words best describe you? I asked a friend for this one because I don’t know how to describe myself. We came up with talented and respectful