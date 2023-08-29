Allegany Magazine presents our Annual 40 Under 40 Edition
The 40 people we are about to present to you are young people to keep your eye on – they are the area’s future movers and shakers. These are the faces you will see and the names you will hear mentioned over and over again in this community in the next 20, 30 and 40 years.
While each and every one of these 40 young people is uniquely, artistically, spiritually and creatively individual, they all have a few things in common. They all share a common bond. They are all under the age of 40, they are all living or returning to this area, and they are all taking an active part in making positive and impactful changes in their communities. Our communities.
We would like to introduce you to 40 amazing, ambitious, and dare we say, even attractive reasons why our area is still in the upswing.
The 40 people you are about to meet are indeed the faces and the movement of the future.
And that certainly includes ...
Tasia Page-Eirich
34; Cumberland, Maryland
How would we know you? I was the first ever saleswoman at Queen City Motors. I held several records and strived every day to help others in the community to get into a vehicle when they think it’s not possible. Some refer to me as the "Hat Trick Queen,” the “girl with the purple frame,” or “Everyone Needs TP.” I competed with these guys down there for almost four years. I can tell you that it’s not easy. Now, I am the General Manager at Weimer Automotive in Keyser. The car game has my name all over it! I also do hair and makeup on the side for different types of events. I love being an example for younger girls and helping them out.
What was the most challenging thing you did today? I carried a diaper bag, purse, water container, coffee mug, lunch box and a carseat with a 15 pound baby to the car so that I didn’t have to make two trips.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? I am afraid of opossums. I will often look them up on Google to try to get over my fear of them but it hasn't gotten easier.
What do you do for fun? I'm big on spending time with family and friends. Especially my kids and their friends. I love to surround myself with fun people with a positive mindset and high energy.
Why does Allegany County feel like home? I was born and raised here. I love that small town love! I rarely ever meet a stranger. I have seen this town come together for some pretty amazing events but also pretty tough tragedies. I like to stand outside of work and just take it all in. We live in such a beautiful town. I'm grateful to call Allegany County “Home.”
What two words best describe you? Giving and funny. Well, I’d like to think I'm funny, I laugh at my own jokes so maybe funny isn’t it?