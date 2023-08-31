Allegany Magazine presents our Annual 40 Under 40 Edition
The 40 people we are about to present to you are young people to keep your eye on – they are the area’s future movers and shakers. These are the faces you will see and the names you will hear mentioned over and over again in this community in the next 20, 30 and 40 years.
While each and every one of these 40 young people is uniquely, artistically, spiritually and creatively individual, they all have a few things in common. They all share a common bond. They are all under the age of 40, they are all living or returning to this area, and they are all taking an active part in making positive and impactful changes in their communities. Our communities.
We would like to introduce you to 40 amazing, ambitious, and dare we say, even attractive reasons why our area is still in the upswing.
The 40 people you are about to meet are indeed the faces and the movement of the future.
And that certainly includes ...
Zoe Zuzak
15; Frostburg Maryland
How would we recognize you? You know me as Miss Northern States Jr Teen, former Miss Western Maryland’s Outstanding Teen, and as a Student Ambassador at Mountain City Center for the Arts.
What is the first thing you did this morning? When I woke up this morning, I checked my social media before eating a bagel and heading out for pageant training.
What is the most challenging thing you did today? The most challenging thing I did was traveling back from training in Virginia. I do a lot of traveling with my title.
What is something about you people would be surprised to learn? One thing people would be surprised to learn is that I am left-handed and I own a mini zoo with anything from my 14 year old hermit crab to my kale loving bunny to my four dogs.
Why does Allegany County feel like home? Allegany County has the comfort of the mountains and has great small towns like my home town of Frostburg.
What two words best describe you? Stylish and Confident