Phantom Gourmet
Comfort Food at the Highest Level of Comfort
A visit to All That to Go
By SID THOMAS
Correspondent, Allegany Magazine
Three years ago chef-entrepreneur in Downtown Cumberland, Jeney Felton and her husband opened their carry out restaurant All That To Go and she began working her culinary magic preparing delicious and generously portioned dishes.
For Jeney, this was more than a business idea. She has a real passion for cooking and her Southern influenced homestyle recipes quickly gained a following among local foodies.
“I’ve been cooking all my life,” she says proudly. “I guess it runs in the family because my sister is also in the restaurant business. In fact, she owns two restaurants!”
Just reading the All That To Go menu can make a person’s mouth water; smothered pork chops, brown sugar glazed carrots and sweet potato caramel fries. And the homemade desserts are equally delectable; Fruity Pebbles cupcakes, S’mores cakes and caramel apple cobbler. This is comfort food at the highest level of comfort.
“My goal is to provide customers with the best traditional plates and also give them new school favorites too,” Jeney says. “I love to experiment with food and my customers seem to enjoy it too.”
Every item on the menu is made completely from scratch, seasoned to perfection and most importantly, cooked with love. Jeney Felton’s welcoming smile and warm personality enhances the All That To Go experience.
“I treat every customer as if they are family,” she gushes.
And just like your family dinners at home, every Sunday at All That To Go is a meaningful occasion.
Jeney prepares a special menu on Sundays that features her most popular dishes, usually classic Southern and stick-to-your ribs hearty meals like fried chicken, baked or stuffed salmon, gumbo and rice, or Italian sausage with sauteed peppers and onions. And of course, her own creation, “Ya Ya Fries,” (French fries topped with Janey’s homemade cheese sauce, fresh crabmeat and Cajun seasoning).
Jeney is aware that some diners have dietary restrictions and she is happy to substitute ingredients that meet folks’ specific preferences - without compromising the flavor of the original dish. She offers turkey spaghetti and turkey meatloaf for people who may not eat beef or pork, and serves vegan options like vegetable lasagna, butternut squash casserole or fried eggplant. Also available are gluten free desserts such as chocolate fudge cake or butter cake with chocolate frosting.
Hosting a party or a large gathering? All That To Go can do the cooking for you. Jeney offers her famous Gouda Mac and Cheese in large sizes – in half or whole pans. Most of the meats, vegetables, sides and desserts are also available in large catering sizes too.
The Covid-19 crisis was a challenging time for all small businesses and it was especially rough on the food industry. Many restaurants were unable to survive financially and were forced to close their doors permanently. But Janey Felton managed to successfully weather the storm.
“It was difficult during the pandemic. But I made the best of it. When business was slow I fixed free lunches for the children in my neighborhood,” she says. “But even during the toughest times my regular customers kept coming and supporting me.”
All That To Go has a fiercely loyal fanbase that loves the affordable fast-casual cuisine. The location does not have indoor seating, but what it lacks in fancy accommodations is more than made up for in great taste, plentiful servings and attentive customer service.
“I’m serving southern inspired food that is always homemade and fresh. All That To Go restaurant and bakery, we’re looking forward to seeing you!”
All That To Go is conveniently located at 52 N Mechanic Street in Downtown Cumberland and is open seven days a week. For menu updates, store hours and daily specials, visit the All That To Go Facebook page or call: (240) 362-7303. Delivery service is available via Doordash and Grubhub.
Editor’s Note: On the day we scheduled our photo shoot with Jeney Felton for the story she told us to come early enough so we could order something. She insisted we were not leaving without food in hand. “You come a little early and I will fix you up something really nice,” she said. “But don’t come too late either. I don’t want to lose my pretty.”