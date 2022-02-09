Hail to the Chief and Making Da Cutt
Behind the Scenes at one of the area’s oldest and most respected classic barbershops
By SID THOMAS
Correspondent, Allegany Magazine
N Da Cutt barber shop, owned and operated by Derik Stephens since 1994, is a landmark business in the local African-American community. In fact, it may be the oldest continuously operating minority business in Western Maryland.
A graduate of Bishop Walsh High School, Derik then attended and earned his cosmetology license from the International Beauty School in Cumberland. He became certified as a barber serving as an apprentice to James (Song) Meade – a prominent African-American businessman who was well known for owning a thriving barber shop. In fact, James continues to cut hair to this day!
Derik then continued his professional career working at several high profile barber shops and salons in Montgomery Count. There, he found he was often the barber and stylist for local celebrities, politicians, athletes, and elected officials.
“I got great experience working in the DC area,” he recalls, folding his trusty sharp scissors and placing them on his barber station – a station arranged as neatly as the story he is about to tell. “I remember I had regular clients who were professional ball players from the Washington Redskins (now the Washington Football Team) and the Washington Wizards. I also used to cut the hair of radio and TV personalities like Donnie Simpson, and other musicians and music industry executives.”
After a few years being employed at other shops, Derik wanted to open his own shop. But knowing the Montgomery County area and the MVA district was full of options – and many of them minority owned – when it came time to light the switch on his own barber pole, he thought of his hometown and realized he was needed back in Western Maryland. And so he came home. With the drive and creativity to be his own boss and own his own business, Derik found the perfect location in Cumberland on Pine Avenue.
Pine Avenue in the city is a community of color, a neighborhood traditionally populated with black families and with a history of black entrepreneurship. Derik Stephens purchased the property and began his journey and his so far, most successful endeavor.
N Da Cutt was successful from the beginning, and the shop took on a larger significance than just somewhere to get a great haircut. The shop became and still is a safe gathering place in the community for people from all races and cultural backgrounds.
While customers here wait their turn in the barber chair they often engage in lively but lighthearted debates about local sports or current events. There is laughter here that comes from years of great seriousness. But the business itself always seems to be bursting with charm and radiating with happiness. It is a family atmosphere – where people of all ages come for the latest trends. One young client wants the number of his favorite player shaved into his head. Another man – probably in his 20s – just requests something “fresh and clean” because he is about to enter the job market and wants to make a good impression on a potential employer. Here, the conversation and camaraderie are part of the experience.
Derik Stephens is indeed a highly skilled barber, adept at cutting all textures and varieties of hair. His reputation for expertly blended taper cuts keeps his regulars coming back and attracts new customers. He has many female clients too.
He is also a gifted visual artist. He studied at the Maryland College of Art and Design in Silver Spring and he has exhibited his paintings in regional art shows. The walls of his barber shop are decorated with several of his favorite pieces. His artistic talents come in handy when customers request to have their names or jersey numbers graphically etched in their hair. Stephens can stylishly create intricate designs with his clippers the same way a painter uses a brush to create a mural. Often times, the heads of his customers leave his chair looking like works of art – art that needs to be re-created every four to six weeks.
Interestingly, many people don’t know Derik as Derik. This could be the first time readers who are familiar with him are seeing his real name in print. Many of clients and regulars know him by his nickname -- “Chief” -- because of his leadership qualities, and the regularity in which he participates in neighborhood, community and charitable causes. Chief financially sponsors several local sports teams. The N Da Cutt rec league men’s football team famously went undefeated for five years in a row. And Chief also donates his time and gives free haircuts for special events like the City Reach Back to School Festival.
This is not just a place of business here. It’s a place to do business as well. N Da Cutt has booths to rent for new and starting barbers and stylists. Derik says he is always happy to give advice and offer his support to newcomers in the industry. In fact, a couple of former employees learned the business from him and then moved on and opened their own shops.
“Eventually I want to open my own barber school,” he says. And I believe that he will do what he sets his mind to do. “This profession has been very good to me and my family and I want to teach other people how they can make a good living and have great lives as well.”