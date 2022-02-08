History holds the keys, but Allegany County has the Gates
The awesome legacy started by a former slave and one Cumberland property in 1871
By ELLEN MCDANIEL-WEISSLER
Correspondent, Allegany Magazine
The vibrant historical and educational communities in Allegany County are gaining a new and rare addition, one that will enhance understanding of so many issues Americans have faced since the nation’s dawning – racism, poverty, hard work, making something out of very little, victory over adversity, the triumph of the human spirit, confronting the truth of our past and finding a new way forward, even the uses of garden plants in laundering!
And it’s all encompassed in one small and dignified museum and community center: The Jane Gates Heritage House at 515 Greene Street, Cumberland.
Jane Gates embodied so much which Americans profess to admire – brains, determination, grit, fearlessness, talent, perseverance – doubly awe-inspiring considering the obstacles she overcame. The new museum and community center, founded by her descendant John Gates and his wife, Sukh, is intended to be a living testimony to her spirit and a source of inspiration and enlightenment for future generations. Its mission statement vows to “enhance the lives of all through faith, education and history.”
Not a great deal is known about Gates personally. Sukh Gates, wife of Jane Gates’ third-great-grandson John Gates, confirms regretfully that she is unaware of any family anecdotes having been passed down about the matriarch. What little information the Gates family has is gleaned from census data, the deed to her property, her obituaries, and her will, which she signed with an X. The fact that she signed it with an X indicates that more than likely she could neither read nor write. But despite the lack of “formal” education, Jane Gates was a formidable woman. She built her house and raised five children. The house and “can-do” spirit she left behind for her descendants tells us much more about her that is infinitely more important than her lack of scholarly accomplishments.
“Jane Gates was a former...slave who was able to purchase property within six years after the end of the Civil war,” Jane Gates Heritage Foundation President Sukh Gates reports. “On August 31,1871, Jane Gates recorded a deed for the purchase price of $1,400 for a parcel of land on Greene Street in Cumberland, Maryland. She is listed in the 1870 United States Federal Census working as a laundress and nurse. Jane independently maintained her home and family.”
“The Gates family continuously owned the property for 70 years from 1871 until it was sold in 1941,” continues Sukh Gates. “In 2007, the original home at 515 Greene Street was returned to the family when it was purchased by John E. Gates and (myself.) When the project started, 515 Greene Street was not in the best shape; in fact, we’ve spent the last few years restoring just the foundation, which has been a very lengthy process.”
The census records Jane Gates as living at 515 Greene Street in 1870, meaning that she was already in residence at that address and had probably already paid the owner, Richard Bender, the purchase price, though the actual deed was not issued until 1871. It is not known precisely when Gates moved into the house with her daughter Laura, her grandchildren Jennie and David, and her son Edward. The $1,400 cost of the site would be equivalent to roughly $30,000 in 2021 – quite a sum for 1870! Did Gates save that money herself from her own labor, or with the help of her children? Was it gifted to her? Was it a loan? We may probably never know.
But that of that -- a woman owning property in her own name in America in the mid-19th century was unusual enough. That a formerly enslaved woman should own property, apparently purchased with money saved from the work of her own hands as a “laundress and nurse” – not precisely well-paid occupations – is little short of astonishing. The 13th Amendment, which abolished slavery, was not fully ratified until December 6, 1865; the 14th Amendment, which finally gave Gates and other formerly enslaved persons the rights of full citizens of the US, was not fully ratified until July 9, 1868. A mere three years later, Gates owned her own house, giving her a land-owning status few white women in America in 1871 could claim. And the parcel of land she bought was large enough to eventually accommodate three houses!
It is not beyond imagination that a woman of color owning property might not have been a welcome concept to white residents of the community. Yet one of her three published obituaries, dated January 8, 1888, states that she was a “well-known and estimable colored woman.” It sounds condescending and even racist to our 21st century ears, but the very fact that her death received notice in the newspapers at all is a testament to the status she had gained for herself in the community by sheer force of will and merit of character.
“The house at 515 (Greene Street) is Jane’s original house,” explains Sukh Gates, “and the houses (at) 511 and 509 were built...by one of Jane’s daughters and a granddaughter. Jane Gates is also the second-great-grandmother of Dr. Paul Gates, (former Dentistry Department Chairman at BronxCare Health System in New York) and his brother, Henry Louis Gates Jr., a scholar of African American culture at Harvard University and host of the PBS program Finding your Roots.”
Only two generations removed from slavery, Jane Gates’s grandson, George Gates, graduated from Howard University. John Gates, co-founder of the Jane Gates Heritage Foundation, is a respected labor leader in Western Maryland, and his son, Nik, is an attorney in Cumberland. Others of Jane’s descendants hold equally prestigious positions. It’s a sparkling and impressive lineage, and it reflects the spirit and drive inherited from a spirited and driven matriarch.
It is the goal of the Gates Foundation to use Jane’s history to inspire those who visit her home, and to teach students about the adversity overcome by women like Jane Gates. The Community Center hopes to vividly illustrate to school children what life was like in the 19th century, not just for the formerly enslaved, but for Americans in general. Part of this is an examination of what it took to survive in a less technologically advanced time period.
The discovery of soapwort growing in the garden at the back of the Jane Gates house illuminates even more of Jane’s story. As a laundress, she would have used this plant, commonly employed as a laundry detergent, for cleaning fabrics – and the indications of a fire pit and tripod nearby unearthed during a 2019 archaeological excavation make it probable that Jane boiled and cleaned her clients’ clothes outdoors in the garden, making the use of soapwort even more likely. It’s one of the fascinating discoveries students of history make in exploring the past.
Notice is being taken of the importance of the new venture to Allegany County. The Mayor and City Council of Cumberland declared August 31, 2021 to be Jane Gates Day, and a ceremony commemorating the issuance of her deed to the 515 Greene Street property was held at the house. Local officials attended, and proclamations were read by representatives of US Senator Ben Cardin and Congressman David Trone.
Restoring and operating The Jane Gates Heritage Center doesn’t come cheap.
“The House’s restoration efforts are being funded through grants from The Maryland Commission on African American History and Culture, which is also overseeing historical accuracy to the late 1800s, and through donations,” explains Sukh Gates.“The Jane Gates Heritage House is overseen by (myself,) President, and a board of directors. Jane Gates’ house is the original house and still has original flooring. The museum will have artifacts that imitate the 1871 time. The project will be completed soon; there’s no exact set date.”
It is not too much to say that preserving and sharing the legacy of Jane Gates has become a major focus of Sukh Gates’ days. She and all of the Gates family are rightly proud of their ancestress and the life she created for herself out of the injustice of her enslavement, and making 21st century Americans aware of what the Jane Gates’s of the world went through is paramount, both to the family and to the reckoning the nation needs to do with its uncomfortable past.
“The Jane Gates Heritage House will serve as one of a few historical properties in the City of Cumberland related to African Americans,” concludes Sukh Gates. “The vision includes the restoration of stories of our ancestors to African American history and encouraging others to trace their roots, (and) elementary educational support and the promotion of healthy living by teaching young children to cultivate their own plants, herbs and spices. (T)he property will serve as a culturally rich environment for the community and a Learning Center for students. It will be a place for learning and exposure for all. As a monument to the struggle for African Americans even in a city where the minority population is small, the impact in the story of the Jane Gates Heritage House will be a great asset to all who visit the site.”