The following article is an excerpt from Lynn Bowman’s book “Living a Lie,” one of two books the Allegany College of Maryland educator has written on the subject of race and racial issues in Allegany County. Her last book “Life in Brownsville” was the inspiration behind an entire day-long event at Frostburg State University. In observance of February as Black History Month, Allegany Magazine is pleased to reprint the following work from Ms. Bowman.