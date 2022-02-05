Looking Back
The nearly forgotten Canon of Allegany County History
Why observing Black History month means observing our own local history
By LYNN BOWMAN
Special contributor, Allegany Magazine
The following article is an excerpt from Lynn Bowman’s book “Living a Lie,” one of two books the Allegany College of Maryland educator has written on the subject of race and racial issues in Allegany County. Her last book “Life in Brownsville” was the inspiration behind an entire day-long event at Frostburg State University. In observance of February as Black History Month, Allegany Magazine is pleased to reprint the following work from Ms. Bowman. Used with permission by the author.
February is Black History Month. Students around the country are groaning, anticipating the tired old lesson plans featuring Harriet Tubman, George Washington Carver, W.E.B DuBois, Carter Woodson, with maybe little Barack Obama and Kamala Harris thrown in to keep it contemporary. However, Black History month is not a month to observe peripherally. Here in Allegany County, we have mysteries and heroes yet to be explored, articulated and celebrated.
Beginning with the stories of “Negro” Mountain, we know that African American history in Western Maryland can be traced to the mid 1700s. (I’ll argue the merits of the mountain’s name some other time.) However, from the competing stories of Colonel Thomas Cresap and Captain Andrew Friend, that tale -- including the name of the heroic slave who saved either Cresap or Friend -- is so bathed in supposition that it can only live as legend.
So let’s talk facts. Beyond the slave population, which can be traced back to the beginning of the tavern industry, Allegany County (including Garrett County until 1872) had a dynamic free black community that was largely racially mixed. As a wilderness society for its first decades, Allegany County provided refuge for those families who were skirting the 1664 Maryland law miscegenation (racially intermarrying or procreating). Of course, nature knows no such law, and unions of miscegenation and children of miscegenation were not uncommon in Maryland. The first known African American family in Allegany County arrived when Allegany was still part of Frederick County. The Perrill family (alternately Perril, Pearl, Purl, Perl, Pearle, Perle and Parrill) was a mixed family that can be traced to its progenitor, Robert Pearl, born a slave as the product of his father, Richard Marsham, who immigrated as an indentured servant from England, and his mother, one of Robert’s slaves. Richard eventually freed his son and his son’s family. Thereafter the Perrill family moved from Georgetown to the “My Goodwill” plantation near Frederick. The family, which was Catholic, reached a certain level of wealth, as evidenced by the chapel they built on their property. Regardless, when nature took over, and two of Robert Perrill’s grandchildren (one man and one woman) fell in love with, married and had childern with white community members, both were prosecuted for breaking the miscegenation law. In 1779, the family began to move further into the wilderness. One of Robert’s grandchildren, Charles Perrill, purchased 177 acres in the Green Ridge area, land that included a promonitory overlooking the Potomac River, a stone’s throw from where the Paw Paw Tunnel would be constructed between 1836 and 1850. Charles named the property Perrill’s Delight. His brother, Bazil, purchased property nearby in 1791. By the 1800 census, Allegany County had five Perrill families (with varying spellings) living in the eastern part of the county. Between 1809 and 1850 , as the family spread from Frederick to Wayne County Indiana, every residence they purchased was in an area related to Underground Railroad activity.
In 1850, the Perrill family seems to leave the county altogether. Some passed over into Paw Paw, but the majority moved west, leaving Perrill’s Delight in the hands of a couple from Fairfield, Ohio -- Charles and Catherine Perrill McAtee. Mrs. McAtee was the daughter of Charles, so the land was still in Perrill hands. When we consider that noted Wilbur Siebert UGRR historian mapped Underground Railroad paths through our county, we can reasonably suspect that this land was part of the route. Catherine’s cousin, Lawrence Perrill, lived in Deaverton, Ohio, a neighbor of Affadilla Deaver, who helped more than 200 escaped slaves fore more than a decade of operating as an Underground Railroad “conductor.”
The Perrill story is a nice introduction to more familiar elements of the Allegany County story. As a hub of the transportation industry, many Allegany County residents were involved in moving people and merchandise from one place to another. Other residents provided food and comfort for weary travellers. Combining the free black population with the enslaved population, approximately 13% of the county’s residents in the 1860 census were African American. A few worked farms, but the majority worked in the transportation industry as cooks, maids, hotelers, carters, porters, wharf workers. Black drivers worked the National Road, and black laborers toiled on the canal. Often slaves were tasked with the chore of moving their owners’ property from one place to another; sometimes that property was other slaves. Josiah Henson, who after escaping himself became an abolitionist, led 18 of his fellow slaves along the National Road through Maryland, Pennsylvania, Ohio and ultimately Kentucky, leading them not to freedom, but to more servitude, as he was charged by his master.
Many of the historic African American families of the areas can trace their roots to antebellum familes who were part of this transportation industry. A few of those ancestors came here as free people. Isaac Clifford migrated from New Jersey before moving on to the related Hardy County free African American community in 1808. Wilmore Males, Jr. moved his free mixed family from Hampshire County (then still part of Virginia) northwest to the Glades area (now Oakland) between 1810 and 1820. Other families, like the Harris Family, the Cooper Family and the Bates Family, were enslaved and manumitted. Still other ancestors were enslaved, like Elizabeth Jackson of Frostburg, who, despite her status, was an active member of a Frostburg Methodist Episcopal congregation. She lived to purchase her own home in 1868 and to see her son, John Wesley Jackson, pastor the Brownsville Methodist Episcopal Church after the Civil War.
Because of the transportation industry, in the two decades before Maryland Emancipation of November 1st of 1864, Allegany County’s African American population was sufficiently large and fluid that escaping people could hide in plain sight by pitching in and working like they belonged. By now, most have heard the story of Samuel Denson, who arrived at Emmanuel Episcopal as a escaped teenaged slave, and stayed to help others to freedom. Like the others who chose to stay and make their lives in Allegany County, the Cumberland community embraced him as one of their own. He repaid that kindness by becoming a bulwark of the post Civil War African American community, leading the community in numerous fights for equality until his death in 1928.
Sixteen Allegany County African American men volunteered to fight for the Union. Four of those volunteers- Henry Snowden, George Ruebottom, James H, Washington and Alfred Fagan- lost their lives as a result of the war. One of their compatriots, Frederick Burgee, would return home and buy the property on Frederick Street that would eventually become the addition to the Carver School. Another, Henry Simms, came home to start a family that today includes retired Brigadier General Earl Simms.
All of these families stayed and persevered against the odds of discrimatory laws and the indignities of Jim Crow. They exemplify tenacity, courage and dignity, values we would like our children to emulate to this day.
Entertainment Influence
While the African-American people of Cumberland lacked opportunities during the day, entertainers and performers had active second careers at night. With The Midnight Bell Hops, the Blackhawks, the Broadway Serenaders, the Potomac Serenaders, Males’ Happy Six, the Maryland Night Hawks and the Oriental Colored Orchestra, Cumberland was chock full of black “orchestras”, four to ten person bands that played everywhere from the Elks club to the roller rinks. For the majority of their local careers, however, these people remained anonymous in the local newspaper. Most played for very little, so little that only two local men, Victor Richardson and Robert Snowden, gave musician as their job in the 1940 census.
Local entertainers, such as Earl Simms and Al Fox, developed audiences that would then support them at their weekend gigs. Alfonso (Al) Fox played quarterback at Storer College, the historic black college in his hometown. He married Lucinda Kent, who was from an old Cumberland family, the patriarch of which, Isaac Clifford, had also been a Revolutionary War veteran. Among her ancestors were members of Ohio’s Lett settlement, a refuge for escape slaves prior to emancipation. If she were white, Lucinda may have joined the DAR and settled into a comfortable life. Like Al, she had attended college; she had a teaching degree. Despite their education, the couple had a hard life. The two set up their home at 212 Wallace Street. Lucinda taught at the Frederick Street School. (Most of the other Frederick School teachers lived on the same block.) Al spent his days waiting tables, and his nights playing in local bands to pick up some extra cash. As a well-respected veteran and husband of one of the Carver’s teachers, Al Fox was invited by principal Earle Bracey to speak at the 1950 Carver High Career Day in 1950. The former Storer College quarterback emphasized the importance of working for yourself if no one will hire you for a good job. No one could have had more credibility on the subject.
Meanwhile, another stand out entertainer was a young dancer. James Meade became so well known in Cumberland for his impersonation of the “Rochester” character that he was invited to perform in many “white minstrels” under the name of James “Rochester” Meade. When 13-year-old James Meade passed away in August of 1944, his name was listed in the column entitled “Deaths of well-known citizens.”
Despite its renowned night life, the Queen City was not hospitable to even the most famous black entertainers. They were more than welcome in white clubs, but they couldn’t spend the night in a white hotel. Many stayed at Cooper’s Tavern at 26-28 Bedford Street where a performer could get a meal and a drink. In the afternoons, top acts from New York City would jam with local musicians at Cooper’s, sometimes picking up locals to play at their club gigs.