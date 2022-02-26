Last Word
Opening the Gates
Slavery was a huge delete key on the computer of black history.
By HENRY LOUIS GATES
Special Contribution, Allegany Magazine
I remember in 1964, I was 14 years old and playing touch football in a large field with some friends outside Cumberland. During the game, I fell and suffered a hairline fracture to my hip. I didn’t realize the extent of the damage that was done until weeks later when my joints separated while I was simply walking. I was sent to see a doctor and while he examined me, he asked me what I wanted to be when I grew up – just making small talk with an injured boy. I told him I wanted to be a doctor when I got older. The doctor turned to my mother and gave his diagnosis on my injury. He said the pain in my legs was all in my head – brought on by the fact that I was a black child. The doctor – who was white – believed I was an overachiever and all the pain I had in my hip was simply a psychosomatic response because I realized my race would keep me from being a physician.
My family has lived between Patterson’s Creek and Cumberland since the early 19th Century. I was born September 16, 1950 in Piedmont, West Virginia. My father worked at the paper mill in Luke during the day and as a janitor for the telephone company offices in Cumberland at night. My mother was a housekeeper but she later became the first black PTA member in our community.
Two sides of my family can be traced back to the Revolutionary War. It’s phenomenal to trace your roots back that far as a black man. Slavery was a huge delete key on the computer of black history. So it’s extraordinarily difficult at times for black people to trace their entire family tree.
If you were a slave, you didn’t even get a last name until 1865 and very rarely were records kept on black families. On the show I do for PBS, we actually worked with the Mormon Church on tracing some of the ancestry. People cry when they learn about their heritage and the sacrifices that have been made. It is very moving when you stop and think about all of it.