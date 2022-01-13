Cover Story
Rescue Me!
Why area fire departments and emergency units are looking for a few good men…and women
And how you can help too!
They’re looking for a few good men…and women.
Our local volunteer fire companies need our help – so that they can continue to help serve their communities. The need for new and younger recruits has possibly never been greater than it is right now in Allegany County, Maryland and surrounding regions.
Did you know that 70 to 80 percent of the firefighters across the United States are volunteers?
“Most rewarding for a volunteer is saving lives and putting out fires, which are priorities for volunteer firefighters,” Jonathan Dayton, active volunteer at Baltimore Pike and Potomac fire companies, says, “Only a few hours a week can sometimes realize saving lives and property are worth the effort.”
“Since most volunteers have primary jobs, the few hours a week would fit it their busy schedule. Those who are between 30 and 50 years old make ideal volunteers because their children are older. But we’re looking right now for people even younger – college aged volunteers who have a stake in their communities.”
Scott Dawson just joined Bowling Green after he moved back to the area from Florida.
“I just wanted to get involved. I’ve been a firefighter since I was 15 years old and I’m 50 now. I started out at Company 22 in Westernport. I’ve always wanted to help my community. Once a firefighter, it’s in your blood!”
“I spend a lot of my free time volunteering as an EMS Provider at Corriganville Volunteer Fire Department,” says Robert Bower, who at just 18 years old is already a seasoned, experienced and respected member of the Corriganville unit. “I love my fellow volunteers and being able to help the people in the community. I feel called to help others and volunteering is something that has been able to be my platform to show kindness and care to those who need help. I do it because I love it and enjoy it!”
At only 19 years old, Kristen Smith joined the Baron Hose Company Number One about a year ago. She is currently an Emergency Medical Technician, and certified ambulance driver.
“I work diligently to help get our ambulance out the door when there is an emergency. I have various in house duties such as cleaning and maintaining the ambulance as well as our station. At BHC, I am currently a Firefighter in training where I help the company and community in any way I can,” she says. “I have a huge passion to help others in their time of need, and I get to do that every time I step foot on an ambulance or fire apparatus.”
“As a member of Corriganville Fire Company I have many duties, along with responding to emergency calls, there are other duties,” says firefighter and EMT Alex Looker, 20. “Volunteering is so rewarding especially as a younger provider because the day you become a member at a department you have just made a new family. People who volunteer aren’t in it for the money they volunteer because they want to help their community. The reason I volunteer is because of the people I meet and the people I get to help I’ve got to meet so many people and hear their stories and that makes it all worth it.”
Not all volunteers for local fire and rescue companies fight fires or tend to the wounded. A volunteer can help serve in other ways like accounting services, legal services, chaplain and counseling services, or making dinners and even delivering them to the sick and elderly.
“We also do lots of fundraising such as the BBQ and Holiday Bash which all help fund the department,” says Alex. “So you could help with fundraisers. That’s always a way to give back and be involved. Just reach out to your local fire department. We are always looking for help. You don’t have to run calls or get trained in anything. There is always things we need help with.”
“If anyone wants to help out, all he or she has to do is contact or drop by a local volunteer fire department and indicate a desire to be a member,” says Jonathan.
One of the other important tasks outside firefighter is traffic control.
When a vehicle accident --or arranging for fire apparatus to set up -- blocks a highway or street, people “will wonder why the road is closed,” reports John T. McDonald, retired City of Cumberland firefighter and traffic control volunteer with District 16.
“When I explain the situation to the drivers, they usually understand. I do offer them an alternative route or a possible wait time limit for the road closure,” says J.T. “But some drivers think I will allow them to pass, but I can’t do that. They have to understand the dire circumstances that people are badly hurt, and the ambulance has to load them and transport them to the hospital. This takes time. Then the wreckage has to be cleared.”
For fires, sometimes the firefighters have to use tanker trucks for their water supply if no hydrant is available. Traffic controllers have to keep a lane open for the tanker trucks to deliver water.
Chris Cage, Cresaptown fire chief, says that it’s the satisfaction one gets from providing assistance to one’s fellow man. Even when the outcome doesn’t conclude as hoped.
“Outcomes have ups and downs. Once I couldn’t save an infant with CPR, but another time I assisted in delivering a baby in the back of an ambulance,” he ssays. “I keep up with my certification every three years and continue to take any training that is offered for EMS and fire. It’s worth it.”
Jeremy Athey, assistant chief and president of the Rawlings company, is a life member of Cresaptown. “The main benefit is being part of the fire company family. Also, my grandfather was a member for 66 years at Cresaptown.”
Another benefit is the free ongoing training that is necessary.
“We take new members with no experience, but who have the desire. They can sign up for driving, firefighting, housekeeping, washing the equipment, administration, and many other jobs around the firehouse,” says Jeremy.
“Help with fundraisers is very important, too,” says Pat Reid, president of Cresaptown company. “We raise money by sponsoring fundraisers at the multi-purpose building at the Fairgrounds, by having a Cash Bash with Bowling Green in the spring, and a Sportsman Bash and a Holiday Bash in the fall every year."
Two major incentives for a volunteer firefighter are the tax break and length of service award program. There are also scholarship programs from the Maryland State Firemen’s Association and from the State of Maryland for younger members.
“One way volunteering for a fire company can be financially rewarding is a break in your Maryland income tax each year,” reports Greg Boyd, fire chief at District 16 North Branch, who has 41 years of volunteer service.
Volunteer firefighters earn points each year for assisting on calls. If a volunteer earns 40 points each year for three years of service, he or she is eligible for a deduction in Maryland income tax.
For young volunteers there is also a Member Scholarship Program. Points are accumulated by attending training, running emergency or incident calls, holding elected positions, and attending to fire house duties.
“No one wants to help put out a fire or assist an injured person with no training as to what to expect and what to do,” says Tom Hamilton, EMS (Emergency Medical Services) chief at District 16 who has been a volunteer since 1978.
Tom said that he got started as a volunteer after he saw the fire trucks going by when he was young, and the fact that if he were a volunteer, he could get into the fire hall dances for free.
“It just feels good helping people. There probably aren’t very many houses and people in the District 16 area that I haven’t helped - grandparents, mothers, fathers, and even people my age,” he says.
The initial training into the volunteer firefighter program is free. The course for each program varies but 90 percent is basically “the same,” which includes two days a week for a total of 108 hours of instruction in person and how to do practical jobs such as putting out fires, laddering, ropes, knots, putting gear correctly in order. Some training specializes in the practical aspects of water rescue, high angle rescue, HAZMAT, EMT, traffic control, equipment driving, and many others.
EMT and paramedic training are the longest. EMT training averages 165 hours, and paramedic is approximately two years, which doesn’t include the internship and ride alongs.
Most local volunteer fire companies sponsor training for a few hours in the evening or on a weekend several times a month to reinforce procedures and introduce new laws and what to do when such and such happens. In addition, the companies meet several times a month, which volunteers need to attend.
“Total actual hours depends on which position a volunteer holds,” reports Shannon Adams, interim fire chief for the City of Cumberland and fire chief of Bowling Green Volunteer Fire Department.
Most of the funding for training and equipment comes from fundraisers by each company. However, Allegany County does contribute some funding to the volunteer companies, according to Jonathan Dayton. Many don’t realize that volunteer fire companies only get a little money from the county so they depend mainly on contributions and fundraisers, such as chicken barbecues and bingo.
“It’s important that the public supports the fire companies’ fundraisers," says Jonathan, who also serves on state committees. His father is a volunteer, too.
Fire companies have costs such as insurance policies on buildings and vehicles, gas and electric bills, building and equipment maintenance, trash pickup, and water and sewage bills. Trucks and fire apparatus costs are significant, and they need to be replaced when they are 20 to 30 years old.
A new fire engine, for instance, can easily cost a company a half million dollars, and the company has to raise that money. Some fire companies have dues, but not all. If they do, then they are very small. There is also the cost of necessary gear such as boots, gloves, helmets, jackets, pants, breathing apparatus, in addition to training costs. The cost per firefighter is between $6,000 and $7,000.
Any advice for would-be volunteers?
“If the Fire and EMS field interests you, get involved and join your local department. I currently go to school full time at Frostburg State University in the nursing field, and the experience I have gained on an ambulance is irreplaceable,” says Kristen. “You can volunteer and be a member of a company as well as maintain other aspects of your life such as school or college and work. I find it very rewarding.”
“Start now!” says Robert. “I joined my department at 17 obtained my EMT and Fire certification at 18 and I'm on track to become a paramedic at 19. It’s never too early or young. Volunteer stations everywhere are in need of help. I would encourage everyone to take part in their local EMS System.”
“And once a firefighter, you inherit a great big family who will stick by your side during thick and thin,” offers Gary Uncapher head trustee at Bowling Green.
Local Allegany County volunteer fire companies include Baltimore Pike, Barton, Bedford Road, Bowling Green, Bowman’s Addition, Corriganville, Cresaptown, District 16, Ellerslie, Flintstone, Frostburg, Goodwill (Lonaconing), LaVale Fire, LaVale Rescue, Little Orleans, McCoole, Midland, Mount Savage, Oldtown, Rawlings, Shaft, and Westernport, and then Ridgeley, Wiley Ford, and Short Gap in West Virginia.
Bonnie Troxell is a copy editor with the Cumberland Times-News, a sister publication to Allegany Magazine.