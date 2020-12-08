Allegany Magazine’s Most Fascinating People of 2020
The Man Who Would Be President
ALBERT RALEY
Many people know the names Trump, Pence, Biden and Harris. But a visit to websites that tracked the 2020 presidential candidacies reveals the names of hundreds of people across America who have registered to compete as write-in candidates.
Frostburg resident Albert Raley was one of them. This year, Albert – a 1972 graduate of Beall High School – appeared on the ballot as a write-in candidate for President of the United States on 42 of the 50 states and in the District of Columbia.
With his running mate, wife Darlene M. Raley by his side, the Raley and Raley ticket began their long stretch dark horse bid for the White House more than a year ago. By painstakingly submitting the required paperwork for each state and territory, he was able to get his name on all but eight states. A visit to the Maryland Board of Elections website shows 15 candidates on the ballot in addition to Trump and Biden. Appearing on the list of approved write-ins is Raley, whose name appeared alongside other write-ins, such as rapper Kanye West.
The only states he could not gain approval were Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma and South Dakota.
Albert had hoped to participate in more speaking engagements but COVID-19 greatly reduced public events. He took his candidacy seriously and campaigned primarily via videos posted on social media, most of which were filmed from the cab of his Ford F-250 Super Duty pickup. He ran as an Independent with the slogan “Overhaul America.”
“Concerning the coronavirus, I believe there is an underlying systematic sinister intent somewhere,” Albert Raley said. “Either that or we panicked so bad that it was just awful. The president is the supreme leader. He is leaving it up to the governors. They just do it the way they want. There should be the few basic things like masks, social distance and hand sanitizer in place until it is over and we see better results. Our president has powers that he can dictate what should be done. He needs to call the shots.”
Would-be Number 46 said during his entire campaign for President he sought no money from special interest groups or lobbyists. His campaign was self financed.
“You know what I spent? I’ve spent $27 on postage — that is all the money I’ve spent,” he said. “I don’t want to make it about money. We are in jeopardy of losing our country. It’s about right and wrong and wanting to build the country and overhaul the country. I want to make it the greatest country it can be.”